Renato Augusto voted best in Corinthians against Red Bull Bragantino; the worst goalkeeper

Corinthians maintained its unbeaten record in the Brasileirão by drawing 2-2 with Red Bull Bragantino this Saturday. The goals of Renato Augusto and Mosquito in the stoppages reflected the picture Fan Notes, here in the My Timon.

The best player on the field for the fans who voted was precisely Renato Augusto. The shirt 8 had average 9.2 since, in addition to Timão’s first goal, Renato also had great appearances and threatened goalkeeper Cleiton on other occasions.

Gustavo Mosquito appeared in second place, averaging 8.4. The striker was responsible for Timon’s equalizer 50 minutes into the second half. Third place is tied for Giuliano and Gabriel Pereira, both with average 7.5. While shirt 11 made important passes, such as Mosquito’s equalizer, the young man appeared very well in the first half and was Timão’s highlight in the first 45 minutes.

The negative highlight for the Faithful was on account of the goalkeeper Cássio, had average 4.2. According to fans who commented on the vote, the archer alvinegro failed in the goals of Red Bull Bragantino. “We have to talk about one more failure of Cassio, he’s a giant, but sometimes even the big ones need to review something, sit on the bench, to get back even better…”, said a netizen.

After the draw against Red Bull Bragantino, Corinthians returns to the field next Tuesday. The team receives Bahia, at 9:30 pm, for the 24th round of the Brasileirão at Neo Química Arena. The duel will mark the fans’ return to Itaquera.

Check out the notes of the Corinthians fans

Holders Cassius

Average rating: 4.2

Ratings received: 1,291 Fagner

Average rating: 5.4

Ratings received: 1,264 João Victor

Average rating: 6.6

Ratings received: 1,253 Gil

Average rating: 6.3

Ratings received: 1,254 Fabio Santos

Average rating: 5.0

Ratings received: 1,265 Cantillo

Average rating: 6.3

Ratings received: 1,253 Willian

Average rating: 6.5

Ratings received: 1,253 Renato Augusto

match star

Average rating: 9.2

Ratings received: 1,287 Giuliano

Average rating: 7.5

Ratings received: 1,249 Gabriel Pereira

Average rating: 7.5

Ratings received: 1,244 Roger Guedes

Average rating: 7.3

Ratings received: 1,264 Reservations Gustavo Silva

Average rating: 8.4

Ratings received: 1,264 Adson

Average rating: 7.3

Ratings received: 1,233 luan

Average rating: 6.5

Ratings received: 1,236 Technician Sylvinho

Average rating: 6.4

Ratings received: 1220 Referee Flávio Rodrigues de Souza

Average rating: 1.9

Ratings received: 1090 Total votes: 19,920

