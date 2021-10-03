Renato Augusto voted best in Corinthians against Red Bull Bragantino; the worst goalkeeper

Corinthians maintained its unbeaten record in the Brasileirão by drawing 2-2 with Red Bull Bragantino this Saturday. The goals of Renato Augusto and Mosquito in the stoppages reflected the picture Fan Notes, here in the My Timon.
The best player on the field for the fans who voted was precisely Renato Augusto. The shirt 8 had average 9.2 since, in addition to Timão’s first goal, Renato also had great appearances and threatened goalkeeper Cleiton on other occasions.
Gustavo Mosquito appeared in second place, averaging 8.4. The striker was responsible for Timon’s equalizer 50 minutes into the second half. Third place is tied for Giuliano and Gabriel Pereira, both with average 7.5. While shirt 11 made important passes, such as Mosquito’s equalizer, the young man appeared very well in the first half and was Timão’s highlight in the first 45 minutes.
The negative highlight for the Faithful was on account of the goalkeeper Cássio, had average 4.2. According to fans who commented on the vote, the archer alvinegro failed in the goals of Red Bull Bragantino. “We have to talk about one more failure of Cassio, he’s a giant, but sometimes even the big ones need to review something, sit on the bench, to get back even better…”, said a netizen.
After the draw against Red Bull Bragantino, Corinthians returns to the field next Tuesday. The team receives Bahia, at 9:30 pm, for the 24th round of the Brasileirão at Neo Química Arena. The duel will mark the fans’ return to Itaquera.
Check out the notes of the Corinthians fans
|Holders
|Cassius
Average rating: 4.2
Ratings received: 1,291
|Fagner
Average rating: 5.4
Ratings received: 1,264
|João Victor
Average rating: 6.6
Ratings received: 1,253
|Gil
Average rating: 6.3
Ratings received: 1,254
|Fabio Santos
Average rating: 5.0
Ratings received: 1,265
|Cantillo
Average rating: 6.3
Ratings received: 1,253
|Willian
Average rating: 6.5
Ratings received: 1,253
|Renato Augusto
match star
Average rating: 9.2
Ratings received: 1,287
|Giuliano
Average rating: 7.5
Ratings received: 1,249
|Gabriel Pereira
Average rating: 7.5
Ratings received: 1,244
|Roger Guedes
Average rating: 7.3
Ratings received: 1,264
|Reservations
|Gustavo Silva
Average rating: 8.4
Ratings received: 1,264
|Adson
Average rating: 7.3
Ratings received: 1,233
|luan
Average rating: 6.5
Ratings received: 1,236
|Technician
|Sylvinho
Average rating: 6.4
Ratings received: 1220
|Referee
|Flávio Rodrigues de Souza
Average rating: 1.9
Ratings received: 1090
|Total votes: 19,920
