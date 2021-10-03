Rennes plays better, beats PSG and imposes the MNM trio’s first defeat

Rennes played a great game and imposed PSG’s first defeat with the trio Neymar, Messi and Mbappé playing together. The home team beat Pochettino’s team on the scoreboard 2-0, with goals scored by Laborde and Tait, in game for the 9th round of the French Championship.

PSG entered the field with the trio MNM and Di Maria in the starting 11 and even had a good first half, with chances to open the scoring. Rennes, in turn, showed a lot of balance and maturity, creating the advantage in the last move of the first half and in the first of the second half.

The defeat exposed a PSG still with some difficulty on the field. The defense has given many spaces, while the attack has been failing at the time of submission. The Parisian team returns to the field only on the 15th of the month, after the FIFA date, to receive Angers in the French’s new game.

PSG creates chances

PSG’s best chances were Messi’s free kicks: one on the crossbar, another passing close by Image: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Playing with Mbappé, Neymar and Messi, PSG started slowly but, halfway through the first half, became intense and creative. Playing with a lot of speed, especially with Mbappé on the left and, above all, a lot of quality in the pass thanks to Messi, the team created several chances to open the score. The conclusion was the big problem for Pochettino’s team, who sinned when scoring the goal, either with wrong finishes or with wrong choices in the final moment.

Messi led the midfield well, making the game flow on both sides of the field and giving a lot of intensity in the offensive part. The Argentinian almost opened the scoring with a beautiful free kick 30 minutes into the first stage, but, once again, he stopped at the crossbar.

Rennes is dangerous, hold on and get the upper hand

Despite PSG’s dominance for most of the first half, it was Rennes who started better. Marking pressure and with a lot of speed from the wings, the home team gave the visitors a headache in the first minutes.

PSG managed to meet and Rennes began to defend well, containing the large volume of the opponent’s game and counting on luck at times. The team also did not refrain from counterattacking when it was possible.

Rennes’ organized and competitive first half was crowned with a goal in the last move of the first half: Kamaldeen it found laborde in the area, which concluded and opened the score for the home team.

Rennes magnifies on ball exit

What was already good for Rennes got even better in the first minute of the complementary stage. With plenty of space on the right side, the home team had no difficulties in getting to the attack after some exchanges of passes. Laborde went on the attack and played backwards, finding Tait who, single-handedly, finished for the goal. 2 to 0 Rennes.

Neymar plays bad game and is replaced

Among PSG’s attacking players, Neymar was the most underdog this morning. Little incisive and, in some moves, seeming out of tune, the Brazilian lost the ball a lot and couldn’t make a difference on the field. He was replaced by Icardi 30 minutes into the second stage.