Rennes surprises, wins and takes away PSG’s invincibility

This Sunday, Rennes managed to surprise the mighty Paris Saint-Germain in a match valid for the ninth round of the French Championship. Playing at home, the rubro-negra team beat PSG by the score 2-0 with goals scored by Laborde and Tait







Rennes beat PSG 2-0 (Photo: LOIC VENANCE / AFP) Photo: Throw!

OPENED THE SCORE

During the first stage of this Sunday’s confrontation, Rennes achieved a better offensive game volume than Paris Saint-Germain. The home team submitted more times on goal, being effective in the 45th minute, when Laborde scored the first of the game.

LIGHTNING GOAL

Early in the second half, Rennes managed to increase their lead on the scoreboard. When leaving with the ball, the home team made a good game construction and, after assistance from Laborde, Flavien Tait scored the second goal of the team.

CANCELED

Paris Saint-Germain didn’t give up on going after the result, and finished many times in the second stage of this Sunday’s clash. The visiting team’s best chance came in the 24th minute, when Kylian Mbappé scored a goal that was disallowed.

BALANCE

Even with possession in their favor, Paris Saint-Germain still had to face the attack of Rennes during the second half. The home team did not relinquish the offensive sector at any time, keeping the score 2-0 for themselves.

SEQUENCE

Rennes enters the field against Metz at 10 am (GMT) on October 17th. PSG, in turn, will face Angers at 4 pm (GMT) on October 15th. Both matches are valid for Ligue 1.