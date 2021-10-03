Rennes vs PSG LIVE (2-0) | 10/03/2021

93′ Messi takes a free kick inside the area, Santamaria heads it off, on the rebound there is another cross from the right and Assignon sends it to a corner. After being charged from the left, Nuno Mendes is fired in the area, but slips and the ball goes out to the side.

92′ Santamaria receives on the right and raises in the area to laborde, who appears in the middle of PSG’s defense and heads out

91′ Di María starts from the right and sees Messi at the entrance to the area, he fixes and kicks with his left foot, but he catches badly and the ball goes too far from Gomis’ goal

90′ Triangulation between Mbappé, who advanced on the left, and touched to Ander Herrera at the edge of the area, he rolled to di maría, Argentine hit low and crossed, left-handed, but the ball went far from the crossbar

90′ Six minutes of additions

89′ laborde sends a left-handed kick into goal, but catches too much under the ball and it goes over Donnarumma’s right angle

87′ Lesley Ugochukwu takes over the vacancy of Tait.

85′ Mbappé, PSG forward, for pushing Assignon near the corner flag

84′ Mbappé it escapes from the left and crosses, the ball crosses the area and is left on the other side, the rebound belongs to PSG, but no one returns in the area or completes the submission

82′ Referee scores penalty after ball dispute Hakimi with Laborde on the left side of the area, but is alerted by the video team, reviews the move on the monitor at the edge of the lawn and goes back

76′ Guirassy swings the ball to Traore, he ventures from outside the area and Donnarumma catches the ball in the middle of the goal

76′ Ander Herrera, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mauro Icardi go to the game; Idrissa Gueye, Verratti, Neymar leave the pitch

74′ Sehrou Guirassy, Baptiste Santamaria, Lorenz Assignon enter; Bourigeaud, Martin, Terrier come out

70′ Deep pass to Mbappé, who was infiltrated in the middle of the defense. He in Aguerd’s run, invades the area and kicks, but the ball goes out above Gomis’ top right corner.

68′ Another good move between Mbappé and Messi, the Frenchman wins the dispute with Omari and cross kicks, the ball enters the right corner of Gomis. PSG celebrates, but after the VAR’s silent check, the referee marks an offside

65′ Messi plays for Mbappé in the edge of the area, he aims at Gomis’ left angle and shoots, but the ball goes out



62′ Tait hits the ball suleman, who sends a kick from outside the area with the right foot and the ball goes out

54′ Kimpembe Presnel and Gianluigi Donnarumma, from PSG, by complaint

54′ Jonas Martin, from Rennes

54′ Bourigeaud commits a foul on Nuno Mendes and generates an uproar that is controlled by the referee.

52′ Game resumes more truncated, with two fouls in three minutes and players fight each other.

45′ TAIT! Terrier exits and heads for the area. Rennes attacks from the right, the ball arrives at Laborde, he advances towards the end line, crosses in the middle of the area and the French midfielder shoots with his right foot into Donnarumma’s right corner.

00′ Teams go back to the second half with no changes. Let’s go to the last 45 minutes!

Rennes: Salin, Assignon, Badé, Truffert, Santamaria, Ugochukwu, Guirassy, ​​Abline, Tchaouna.

PSGAttractions: Navas, Diallo, Kehrer, Paredes, Rafinha, Danilo, Wijnaldum, Herrera, Icardi.

Ball possession – Rennes: 30%, PSG: 70%

Finishes: 7-6

Shots on goal: 2-0

Corners: 3-0

Impediments: 0-1

Fouls committed: 4-3

Yellow cards: 1-0

Total passes: 134-336

Releases: 18-18

Accuracy in passes – Rennes: 79.1%, PSG: 89.9%

Crossroads: 12-5

Crossover accuracy – Rennes: 25%, PSG: 20%

Trips: 9-11

Intercepts: 12-5

45′ Rudddy Buquet whistles and decides to end the first half without injury

45′ LABORDE! Meling drives the ball through the middle and finds Sulemana on the left, he suspends in the area and the attacker appears behind Nuno Mendes to open the scoreboard with a right foot kick to Donnarumma’s right corner.

42′ PSG swings the ball into the attacking field, di maria escapes from the left, Messi returns with a touch by elevation towards the end line. The Argentine dominates and crosses low to Neymar, but Gomis lands well and intercepts the pass.

40′ Bourigeaud swings a left corner kick into the center of the box, terrier tries for the submission but fails to shoot into Donnarumma’s goal and then PSG regains possession

35′ Messi queues up at Rennes’ defense, takes the ball and invades the area through the middle, touches Neymar on the left, he returns and Gomis manages to defend

32′ Messi makes a deep pass to Mbappé on the left, he dribbles the goalkeeper and returns to shirt 10, who kicks left-handed, but is stopped

30′ Messi is knocked down at the entrance to the area. Gomis puts four players on the barrier. The Argentine charges placed, standing left, and the ball explodes on the top post

26′ Gueye receives Messi at the edge of the area, low kicks, ball goes out to the right of the goal

25′ Messi puts the ball in for Mbappé on the left, he kicks with his left foot, unbalanced, and the ball goes far above the goal

24′ Gaëtan Laborde, Rennes forward, for leaving his elbow on Nuno Mendes

22′ Mbappé advances from the left, Meling and Traoré fumble, Neymar takes the leftover after hits and rebounds in the area and mends a strong left-handed kick, but the ball goes up too much

21′ After crossing on the right, Donnarumma tries to palm but ball escapes and stays alive in the middle of the area. Goalkeeper gets up quickly and completes the save.

18′ Hakimi is activated at speed from the right, dribbles Meling, but Gomis is ahead and leaves the goal to keep the ball

16′ Another long-distance and frontal attempt from martin for Donnarumma’s goal, but he caught too much under the ball and it went too high

10′ Neymar puts in a ball to Mbappé on the left, but he was early

9′ After playing from the left, laborde receives from the back, pulls the ball up and sets a volley, but doesn’t catch it and Donnarumma calmly defends

7′ Terrier tries the deep pass in the middle of the area, Kimpembe slides across the lawn and cuts, suleman catches the rebound but is stopped

6′ Counterattack with participation by Hakimi from the right, who plays for Messi in the middle of the area, he finishes with a right foot, but is stopped

5′ Mbappé starts from the left, invades the area and falls after split with Aguerd, but referee orders to continue

1′ martin tests Donnarumma with a long-range kick with his right foot, but is stopped and then Gueye takes the corner.

00′ Referee Rudddy Buquet authorizes the start of the first half at Roazhon Park, Mbappé kicks off

Players return from the locker rooms and are positioned on the Roazhon Park lawn. Rennes he wears a red shirt, name and numbers in white, black shorts, red socks, goalkeeper Aldred Gomis all in light blue, name and numbers in black. PSG it’s all in white, with details in pink and black, name and numbers in black, goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in yellow, name and numbers in black.

If they win, PSG increases their advantage over second-placed Lens to nine points. Marseille’s Olympique may narrow that gap because they have a game less than their rivals in Paris. Rennes’ goal is to climb to the top of the table, as they have added 9 points so far and are closer to the relegation zone (three points above) than the G-4 (five points below).

Saint-Étienne are the greatest French champions, with 10 titles, but Olympique de Marseille and PSG are right behind with nine. The Paris club lifted the cup in seasons 1985–86, 1993–94, 2012–13, 2013–14, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2017–18, 2018–19, 2019–20. In addition to those already mentioned, another 16 clubs have already won the trophy and the Rennes fights for an unprecedented achievement.

Good Morning! We return to bring the emotions of another duel between Rennes and PSG, who soon enter the field for the French Championship. I invite you to come with us to find out the latest news, behind-the-scenes information, lineups and much more about this showdown that rocks the Roazhon Park this Sunday (3).

Match: Rennes x PSG

Championship: Turn 1

Round: 9th

Date: 10/03/2021

Time: 7 am (from Brasília)

Location: Roazhon Park, Rennes, Britannia (France)

Where to watch: ESPN Brazil, Star+

Real time: VAVEL Brazil

Those who want to follow the match between PSG and Rennes on TV simply tune in to ESPN Brasil or access the Star+ service via streaming. In addition, you can check all the details in real time here in the minute by minute of VAVEL Brasil, with the right to a pre-game 1 hour before the ball rolls.

Referee: Rudddy Buquet

Assistant Referee 1: Frédéric Haquette

Assistant Referee 2: Guillaume Debart

Fourth Arbitrator: Olivier Thual

Video Arbitrator (VAR): Willy Delajod

Observer: Maurice Viala

Delegate: Marc Bast

Assistant to the Delegate: Alain Faudet

DTA Supervisor: Patrick Lhermite

Navas; Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, Hakimi, Kimpembe; Gueye, Di Maria, Verratti; Neymar, Messi, Mbappé.

Technician: Mauricio Pochettino.

Gomis; Aguerd, Omari, Traoré, Meling; Martin, Tait, Bourigeaud; Laborde, Terrier, Suleman.

Technician: Bruno Gênsio.

Since the 1993-94 season there have been 48 games between the clubs. O PSG won 22, against 15 of the Rennes, in addition to 11 draws.

Until now the Rennes he played 12 games in the 2021-22 season, an irregular campaign that includes five wins, four draws and three defeats. Despite an uneven start, when they lost two out of three games, the team rocked and is coming off a positive streak – two wins and a draw. Leader and only undefeated, the PSG is with 100% success – won the eight matches played so far.