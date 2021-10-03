Result of Lotofácil 2338 today, Saturday (10/02/21)

The draw for the result of the Lotofácil Contest 2338 today, Saturday, October 2, will be held at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo, from 8:00 pm (Brasilia time). A bet that has all tens can win the estimated prize of R$1.6 million.

Saturday Lotofácil Results

Check out the numbers of the result of Lotofácil 2338: 01-02-03-04-05-07-08-10-11-12-13-15-16-19-21.

Was there a winner of the Lotofácil 2338?

All players who match between two and five numbers of the result of Lotofácil contest 2338 can win a prize. The jackpot will be split between the winning bets if you have more than one hit.

The lower ranges pay fixed amounts of: R$25 for 13 hits, R$10 for 12 hits and R$5 for 11 hits. After deducting the total fixed amounts, 62% of the rest of the prize pool goes to the 15-number matchers and 13% to the 14-number matchers.

If there is no winner in any prize range of Lotofácil 2338, then the value accumulates for the next contest, in the prize range with 15 hits.

Winners of online bets can also request the transfer of the amount to a Mercado Pago account. From the date of the draw, the lucky winners have up to 90 calendar days to receive the amounts.

The probability of hitting Lotofácil’s result with a single bet is one in more than 3.2 million. Already with a 20 tens game (maximum allowed), then this chance increases to one in 211.

Next draw – Starting at 8 pm on Monday, October 4th, the Lotofácil contest 2338 draw will be held.

