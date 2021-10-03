Result of Mega-Sena 2415 today, Saturday (10/02/2021)

The result of the Mega-Sena on Saturday, contest 2415, on October 2nd, will be drawn from 8 pm and the prize is accumulated in R$29 million. The draw takes place today at Espaço Loterias Caixa, located at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

Result of the Mega-Sena 2415 on Saturday

Check out today’s Mega-Sena result numbers: 10-12-26-29-35-60.

Who won Mega today?

The bet that has all the numbers from the result of Saturday’s Mega-Sena Contest 2415 wins the main track prize. If the game has from seven to 15 tens, just check if in this group of chosen numbers there are all the ones that were drawn. You can still win prizes by partially correcting the result: five or four numbers.

All contest winners must redeem the amount within 90 calendar days. After this period, the amounts are transferred to the National Treasury for investment in the FIES – Higher Education Student Financing Fund.

As for bets registered in Caixa’s electronic channels, the lucky ones have the option to transfer the amount to their Mercado Pago account. Values ​​lower than R$1,903.98, the winners of the Mega-Sena on Saturday can also withdraw from lottery stores, according to Caixa.

How much is the savings premium?

The mega sena result award can earn R$103.6 thousand in the first month of application. Now, if the winner of Mega-Sena 2415 has a more conservative investment profile, another option is the Treasury Selic, which has a profitability of 0.51% per month.

Wasn’t it your lucky day? Mega’s next draw will be on Wednesday, October 6th, 2021, also from 8pm. It is possible to bet on lotteries and also on the internet.

