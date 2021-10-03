Result of Mega-Sena yesterday, Saturday 10/2, contest 2415

The result of the Mega-Sena yesterday, Saturday (02), contest 2415, was not marked in any bet and the prize accumulated in R$ 35 million. But other tickets were billed partially matching the dozens: R$ 45,100 for five hits and R$ 824 for four hits.

The next Mega-Sena drawing, contest 2416, is scheduled for Wednesday, October 6th, starting at 8 pm (Brasilia time). Players must register the games in lottery stores, application or on the Loterias Caixa website (www.loterias.caixa.gov.br).

Result of yesterday’s Mega-Sena

Check out the scores of the Mega-Sena 2415 contest yesterday: 10-12-26-29-35-60.

Result of all lotteries drawn on Saturday

Probability

The odds of hitting yesterday’s Mega-Sena result were one in over 50 million with a six-tens single bet. To increase the chance of winning the prize, players needed to register more games or compete with more than six numbers.

Streaming

The draw of the result of the Mega-Sena yesterday and the other modalities of the Caixa Lotteries was broadcast live on Caixa’s Youtube channel and on the Caixa Lotteries page on Facebook.

