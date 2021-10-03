Results of Quina contest 5673 today, Saturday (10/02/21)

The drawing of the results of Quina contest 5673 will be held at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo, today, Saturday, 02/10. From 8pm onwards, players can check the numbers and find out if they won the R$10.8 million prize.

Quina Result

See the numbers drawn in the result of Quina 5673: 24-28-31-53-59.

Was it a winner of the 5673 contest?

Bets that had between two and five dozen of the result of Quina contest 5673 will receive a prize. If more than one ticket is awarded in the main band, the amount will be divided equally between the winners.

To receive the prize, the lucky ones must go to a Caixa branch and present their RG and CPF, in addition to the winning ticket. According to Lotteries Caixa, prizes of up to R$1,903.98, winners can withdraw from accredited lottery houses.

It is important to remember that all winners have a period of 90 calendar days, counted from the drawing of the result of Quina 5673, to redeem the prize amount.

The player must choose from five to 15 numbers from the wheel to enter the draw and hit the result of Quina 5673. The choice of dozens can be made manually or through the Little surprise – when the system selects the numbers.

There is also the stubborn, option to compete for three, six, 12, 18 or even 24 consecutive contests. A single bet, with five numbers, costs R$2.00.

When will the next draw be? On Monday, October 4th, the drawing for Quina contest 5674 will take place from 8:00 pm (Brasilia time).