Revealed how much Scarlett Johansson earns in a deal with Disney

Deadline reveals the value Scarlett Johansson received from her lawsuit against Disney. After the lawsuit over Black Widow, the Marvel actress reportedly received $40 million.

Converting to the real, the value is R$214 million. The amount, however, does not reach what the Marvel actress would be asking.

Advertising Unable to load ad

Initially, information was that the Black Widow star wanted to receive US$ 50 million in the process. The action was taken on account of the simultaneous release of the Marvel film in cinema and on Disney+.

Part of the payment for the actress would come out of the box office profit. With the arrival on streaming, Scarlett Johansson defended that she had lost part of a possible payment.

In addition to this amount, the actress received US$ 20 million as a fixed salary for her role in the MCU feature.

The Black Widow actress’s lawsuit against Disney

The disagreement between Disney and Scarlett Johansson has come to an end, with both sides announcing that they have settled the matter out of court.

The news that a deal has been struck is likely to draw some sighs of relief in Hollywood.

Confirming that they had resolved the issue, Disney Studios Content President Alan Bergman also revealed that future collaborations between Disney and Johansson are still happening.

“I am delighted that we have reached a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding Black Widow,” Bergman said in a statement (via Comic Book).

“We appreciate your contributions to the MCU and look forward to working together on many other projects.”

Johansson added: “I am happy to have resolved the differences with Disney. I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done over the years and I value my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaborations for years to come.”

In summary, as mentioned before, the fight between Disney and Scarlett Johansson involved the strategy of launching Black Widow in theaters and at Disney+ through Premier Access, which ended up harming the actress’ earnings at the box office. To learn more, click here.

Marvel’s Black Widow is now available through Disney+. Click here to subscribe to the streaming service.