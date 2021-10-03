Ribeirão has a vaccination campaign for children and adolescents

Ribeirão Health has a campaign to vaccinate adolescents and children (Photo: FL Piton / CCS)

Until October 29, the Municipal Health Department carries out the National Multivaccination Campaign for children and adolescents under 15 years of age.

The “D” day of the campaign is scheduled for October 16th. In Ribeirão Preto, 36 vaccination posts will be open for the application of vaccines that make up the National Vaccination Calendar for children and adolescents.

The campaign aims to provide access to all vaccines on the national calendar and update the vaccination schedule for this age group so that there is an increase in vaccine coverage, essential for the control, elimination and eradication of vaccine-preventable diseases.

Among the vaccines that will be available at the posts in the campaign are: BCG, Hepatitis A and B, Penta (DTP/Hib/Hep B), 10-valent Pneumococcal, VIP (Inactivated Poliomyelitis Vaccine), VRH (Human Rotavirus Vaccine), Meningococcal C ( conjugate), VOP (Oral Polio Vaccine), Yellow Fever, Triple Viral (Measles, Rubella, Mumps), Tetraviral (Measles, Rubella, Mumps, Chickenpox), DTP (Triple Bacterial), Chickenpox and Quadrivalent HPV (Human Papillomavirus).

It is important to take all children and adolescents to any of the 36 vaccination rooms in Ribeirão Preto to check the vaccine portfolio, because, even if it is believed to be up-to-date, there may be changes in the vaccination schedule.

The opening hours of the vaccination posts vary. See the list of Vaccine Rooms below: