Richthofen case: almost 20 years later, how are the convicts portrayed on film for the death of the couple Manfred and Marísia? | Paraíba Valley and Region

From the upper middle class, the family was descended from German nobles on his part, who was an engineer. Marísia was a psychiatrist. The two were killed on October 31, 2002 by brothers Daniel and Cristian Cravinhos on the orders of the couple’s daughter, Suzane von Richthofen. Initially the case was considered robbery, but ten days later they confessed to the crime.

The futile motivation for the crime was because Manfred and Marísia were against Suzane and Daniel’s courtship. They were sentenced to 39 years in prison and Cristian to 38 years for the crime.

In the semi-open regime since October 2015, she was authorized by the courts to attend a biomedicine college at a university in Taubaté, a city neighboring Tremembé, in the interior of São Paulo, where she is serving her sentence. At the time of the crime, she was 18 years old and studying law.

With the semi-open, she obtained the right to study abroad and also to leave the Santa Maria Eufrásia Pelletier penitentiary during periods authorized by the Court on dates known as “saidinhas”, linked to Father’s Day, Mother’s Day and Christmas, for example .

For the first day of school, last Wednesday (29), she changed the look with which she was seen in the last outing. Now she has shorter hair. (see video below).

In prison, she is seen as someone who “awakes passions” and in 2014 she dated inmate Sandra Regina Gomes, known as Sandrão, who is serving a 24-year sentence for kidnapping.

After breaking up with Sandra, in 2017 she met Rogério Olberg, who was visiting his sister who was in the same penitentiary as her. Suzane got to be his fiancée and went to his house in Angatuba (SP) during the outings through the semi-open.

She even went to an evangelical church and said that she would like to be a missionary, according to a pastor. The engagement ended in 2020 and there has been no further public expression of her desire.

Despite having good behavior, she was taken back to prison after being caught at a wedding party during the Christmas break in 2018. The fact occurred because she was not at the address informed to the Criminal Execution Court when receiving the benefit – according to the rules, she had to go from the prison to the city where she declared her residence – at the time, Angatuba, where her fiance lived.

After analysis, the court reconsidered the punishment and she resumed the benefit. In addition to the movie, she was also portrayed in a book.

At the time of the crime he was 21 years old and was a model airplane designer. He managed to move to the semi-open regime in 2013 and then to the open in 2018. With that, he serves the rest of the sentence in freedom.

Suzane’s boyfriend at the time of the crime, Daniel was named as the author of the couple’s execution along with his brother. He served 16 years in prison and had two years off his sentence for working in jail with a biomedic.

In 2018 he had to go to a police station to release his brother’s motorcycle seized by the Military Police after Cristian was involved in a riot in a bar (see video and read more below). He lives a discreet life with his wife.

At the time of the crime he was 26 years old. In addition to the 38-year and six-month conviction for the murder of the Richthofen couple, the episode of the riot in a bar resulted in a new conviction – together, they are 41 years and 10 months.

He was arrested and denounced for allegedly assaulting a woman in a bar in Sorocaba (SP) and also having been caught with restricted-use ammunition. At the time, PMs who attended the incident declared that the defendant even offered money so as not to be arrested and not lose the semi-open benefit he had gotten months before.

In detention, Cristian had disciplinary offenses. In 2004, there was disobedience to a civil servant, which was considered “serious”. In 2008, the fault was also disobedience, but it was “light”.

In 2013, he would have entered someone else’s cell and made surveillance difficult, but he was acquitted. The last was in April 2018 with open crime.

In 2019, he was one of the biographies by fellow inmate and writer Acir Filló, former mayor of Ferraz de Vasconcelos (SP), who decided to portray in a memoir his fellow prisoners, famous for crimes that gained repercussion.

The biographed people complained and a hearing was held at the Criminal Execution Department (Decrim) in São José dos Campos (SP). In it, Cristian Cravinhos was beside:

Alexandre Nardoni , sentenced to 30 years and two months in prison for the death of his daughter Isabella in 2008 ;

; Lindenberg Alves Fernandes, convicted of the imprisonment and death of his girlfriend Eloá Pimentel;

Mizael Bishop of Souza , accused of killing lawyer Mércia Nakashima;

Gil Rugai , who killed his father and stepmother in 2004 in São Paulo;

and William Long, arrested in Spain, convicted of the death of his stepson Joaquim.

In Acir Filló’s book, a statement attributed to Cristian Cravinhos says that “after the Richthofen couple was attacked, Suzane went to their room and dealt blows”. The book had its release banned by the courts.

In September 2021 Cristian got in court the reduction of 149 days in the total penalty of 41 years and 10 months for work performed in prison. He remains imprisoned in Penitentiary 2 in Tremembé.

