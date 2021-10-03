Richthofen Case Book Author Highlights Film Missed Facts | Culture

Reproduction: iG Minas Gerais The Girl Who Killed Her Parents

Two films about Suzane von Richthofen lasting an hour and a half each were successful with the public but have failed in critics. You don’t have to be an expert to figure out why “The Girl Who Killed Her Parents” and “The Boy Who Killed My Parents,” streamed on Amazon Prime Video, disappointed.

As stated in the promotional material, the two attractions were limited to staging the testimonies of Suzane and Daniel Cravinhos given in the Jury Court. In other words, the scripts by Ilana Casoy and Raphael Montes (“Good morning, Veronica”) were restricted to the defense theses created by the lawyers of the two confessed murderers.

In pursuit of the lowest possible penalty, for legal strategy, Suzane and Daniel accused each other. Transported to the films directed by Maurício Eça (“Apneia”), the plot created by lawyers was not coherent when it comes to entertainment precisely because the two films try, in vain, to answer the following question: whose idea was it to kill the Suzane’s parents?

If the screenwriters had looked more closely at the police work, at the testimonies of Andreas, Suzane’s brother, and even at what Rinalva de Almeida Lira, employee who cleaned the crime scene on Suzane’s orders, said in court, the story would go from being a shallow film to becoming a dense and electrifying film. Even because the developments of this synopsis are worthy of a miniseries or detective novel with 200 chapters, as dramatic elements, mysteries, novels, enigmatic characters and twists are not lacking.

Suzane, the protagonist, is a character with much more layers than the movies show. These nuances are all documented in the records. The military police officer portrayed in the first scenes of the two films entering the mansion and coming across Manfred and Marísia von Richthofen, killed by Daniel and Cristian Cravinhos, is Alexandre Paulino Boto.

As he walks through the rooms, Suzane and Daniel try to support the thesis that the house was robbed. Boto comes out and tells Suzane that her parents are dead. According to the police officer, at that moment, she ties her hair in a bun, rolls up her sleeves and asks without shedding a single tear what steps she should take immediately. The film wastes this all-important scene to show the killer’s cold profile.

The delegate Cíntia Tucunduva conducted the investigations and left all her impressions recorded in the case files that were used in the scripts for the films. She said she was shocked by the way Suzane confessed to killing her parents.

“Without shedding a single tear, she said, ‘I’m a horrible person. I had my parents killed.’ And she only confessed after reading her boyfriend’s testimony, confessing minutes before that she had executed Manfred,” she explains.

These scenes were also despised by the screenwriters. If the information were in the film, the thesis that one manipulated the other would not stand.

Two other emblematic episodes passed away and would also serve to show Suzane as a character from the perspective of others. Daniel and Cristian killed Manfred and Marísia in the early hours of October 31, 2002, a Thursday. Half an hour after the murder, Suzane and Daniel were in the presidential suite of a motel. On Saturday, she buried her parents in the morning and in the afternoon threw a party to celebrate her 19th birthday. In the middle of the ballad, Chief Cíntia and four investigators knocked on the mansion’s door to collect new evidence, and Suzane met them sympathetically wearing only a bikini.

“She had a cigarette in one hand and a can of beer in the other. She welcomed us in the middle of the party and presented the crime scene as if she were a tour guide”, says the delegate.

This unmissable scene the viewer was also deprived of watching, despite being in the more than 14 thousand pages that make up the criminal case that sentenced the three murderers to almost 40 years in prison.

If Andreas’ testimony were included in the script, the films would have more emotion, as the then 14-year-old boy visited his sister in jail at the time of the crime and embraced his parents’ killers even after the truth was discovered. Only at the time of the trial, already at 18, did he conclude that he was manipulated by his sister and had a dispute over his inheritance. He received goods valued at R$ 10 million. Today, he has no contact with Suzane.

If it were a soap opera or a series, the films about the girl who confessed to having killed her parents to keep her inheritance would be yielding chapters and new seasons until today. In prison, Suzane faced a rebellion, seduced a doctor, a prison director and a public prosecutor, and robbed Sandra Ruiz from Elize Matsunaga’s bunk. Sandrão kidnapped a child, the daughter of a friend, took the ransom money, but killed the victim anyway. Very coveted, she fell in love with Suzane and later said she was used by her: “She just wanted protection in jail”.

After Sandrão, Suzane fell in love with carpenter Rogério Olberg, brother of Luciana, her cellmate. Luciana, her husband and a lover – all boxers – raped two children, her stepsisters, indoors. Rogério ended the novel and left. On her way out of prison, Suzane continues to attend the Olbergs’ home at the invitation of Josiely, Rogério’s sister, a beautician, who welcomes the assassin because, as she said, Suzane is regenerated and deserves a chance.

Another character who could have a soap opera just for him is Cristian Cravinhos (in the feature films, he is almost an extra). On one of his releases from jail, he met a bank, got married and had a daughter. However, at the Tremembé pavilion, he met a young man, Duda, and began a homo-affective romance. When she discovered the betrayal, the bank made a shack in the penitentiary yard worthy of a serial. Released in 2018, Cristian left his girlfriend and boyfriend and started a new romance with an 18-year-old girl. When he was caught violating the open regime, he tried to bribe police officers and was arrested again in 2019. He was given another four years in prison and returned to the closed regime.

inheritance and fraud

Daniel is the only character who managed to stay out of the spotlight. He got out of jail three years ago and married a biomedical woman, the daughter of a prison guard. He tries to be a father and even managed to get the last name Cravinhos out of the documents. “The name was very marked and I don’t want my son to carry this stigma”, he justified. Today, he teaches aeromodelling at Ibirapuera Park, as he did when he met Suzane.

In Suzane’s new plot, the keyword is “restart”. Imprisoned for almost 20 years, she recently passed the entrance exam for the Pharmacy course at a private university — she got financing from Fies — and studies in Taubaté, a city next to Tremembé. Suzane inherited an apartment valued at R$ 1 million from her paternal grandmother, but because she fraudulently received an INSS pension for the death of her parents, she has to resolve this dispute in court before transferring the property to her name. Pharmacy is the same course taken by his brother Andreas.

Suzane goes to class every day using app transport, looks like a diligent student and was even well received by her classmates. In the first class, however, fearing reprisals, the student arrived at the college escorted by two lawyers. “We are relentless with those who pursue clients under our defense,” warned Adriana Nunes Martorelli, the newest defender of the assassin and part of the new season in Suzane’s life. Now it’s time to wait for scenes from the next chapters.

*Ullisses Campbell is the author of “Suzane: Murderer and Manipulator” and “Elize Matsunaga: The Woman Who Dismembered Her Husband” (Matrix Editora)