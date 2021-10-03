Ricky Martin clarifies unusual transformation in his face

Ricky Martin used his Instagram profile last Friday (1/10) to clear up rumors that he had made a facial matching. The singer’s name was among the most talked about issues this week after a recent interview with him with Enrique Iglesias and Sebastian Yatra for the “Today Show”.

“Hi family. I came here because you are very concerned. Worried because I supposedly did something to my face”, began the singer. “Did not. I have fine lines, wrinkles and I have botox. I did few things to my face and I have nothing to hide“.

In sequence, Ricky explained that the change in look was actually an allergic reaction. But as he wasn’t feeling bad that day, he decided to go on with the interview as usual.

“On this special day of the interview, I had been taking a lot of vitamins and I had a reaction that went all the way to the face. Simply, I was swollen, I wasn’t feeling bad and then I didn’t want to cancel the interview. Everything is fine with me, I’m healthy”, concluded.

And he is doing well, so much so that he recently appeared at the premiere of the third edition of the “Savage X Fenty Show”, from Rihanna, with the face we all know — and admire!

Below, check out the pronouncement of Ricky Martin in Spanish:

