Rico and Erasmus argue over punishments

The morning has already started busy at the headquarters of A Fazenda 13! Rico Melquiades and Erasmo Viana discussed the punishments purposely caused by the ex-participant of On Vacation with Ex.

“Your stupid punishment that day there…”, said Erasmus, who was interrupted by Rico: “Normal”. Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex questioned: “Is this normal? You harmed the whole group, without water and without gas”.

The pawn continued to defend himself: “The people are punished here and that’s not why I’m complaining, so what?” Viana argued: “You did it on purpose, nobody punishes you on purpose. Rich, this is hypocrisy, you have to know how to recognize it, man.”

Rico pointed out: “Oxi, I recognize it. Everyone was punished here. Marina took a bottle and no one complained that day.”

Erasmus went on to say that the participant purposely caused punishment: “No one took punishment because they wanted to. You were the only person who came to the poll, took the microphone, gave your show here and took the punishment on purpose to harm the whole house.” Gui Araujo agreed with the pawn: “Yeah, oh, silly”.

After the formation of the farm last week, Rico, who received 7 votes but was saved from the spotlight by the power of the lamp, arrived at the headquarters and purposely removed his microphone to cause punishment.