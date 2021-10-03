Risk of getting Covid increases by almost five times when not getting vaccinated – 10/02/2021 – Balance and Health

The chance of an unvaccinated person becoming infected with the coronavirus is approximately five times that of someone who is already fully immunized, says the CDC (United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention).

This figure, calculated in the US, is from a scenario in which the delta already corresponds to most Covid cases, as is the reality also in some Brazilian states and cities.

In a situation where the strain is not yet prevalent, the risk of an unimmunized person becoming infected is on average 11 times higher when compared to someone who has completed the vaccination cycle.

With these data, the CDC says that the ability of vaccines to stop the transmission of the virus decreased with the spread of the delta, but it still brings a very important degree of protection for the population, especially for severe cases of the disease.

The agency reiterates that, even with delta, unvaccinated people are around ten times more likely to be hospitalized when compared to those who have already been immunized — in the case of deaths, this number rises to 13.

The researchers then conclude that the advance of the variant in the United States was an important factor in explaining the growing rate of spread of Covid-19 among vaccinated people. Still, the strain did not have a major impact on the increase in severe cases of the disease for those immunized.

The study also points out that, although the number of cases has increased for those who have been immunized, infection rates are still higher among those not vaccinated.

The information is part of a survey that analyzed the impact of the strain in the US considering the Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen vaccines. In the survey, the CDC looked at more than 600,000 patients over the age of 18 in 13 US states.

The center divided the study into two periods in 2021. The first was from April 4 to June 19, when the delta did not account for most infections. The second starts on June 20 and ends on July 17, an interval in which the variant was already prevalent, reaching 90% of all Sars-CoV-2 diagnoses.

With this model, the researchers compared the periods and were able to estimate the difference in transmission, hospitalization and death before and after the delta spread.

According to the survey, there was an increase of 13 percentage points in cases of Covid-19 among individuals fully immunized in the period of predominance of the strain. The estimate was that, without the variant, these diagnoses would have increased by only five percentage points.

Scientists also looked at the two ranges in an attempt to understand how much the effectiveness of vaccines declines.

In the case of the ability to stop Covid-19 transmissions, the research found that protection was approximately 91% before the delta spread — a figure that dropped to 78% due to the spread of the variant and which explains why the cases in vaccinated people have increased.

However, the CDC states that, on the dates of the greatest spread of the strain, there was a decrease of only two and three percentage points in the effectiveness of vaccines for cases of hospitalization and death, respectively — a demonstration of how complete immunization is still the strategy. more effective against Covid.

In the research, analyzes were also carried out by different age groups. Participants were divided into three groups: 18 to 49 years old, 50 to 64 years old and over 65 years old.

In all ranges, there was an increase in immunized people who became infected with Covid-19, something that is already expected when vaccine coverage increases.

In the delta’s spread scenario, it was visible that all ages had a more-than-expected increase in the number of cases — an example is the infections of people between 50 and 64 years old, which almost quadrupled during the second period of the study.

However, only in the group of those over 65 years of age who were already immunized, in addition to the increase in the number of cases, there was an increase in hospitalizations and deaths with the proliferation of the variant.

In relation to unvaccinated people, the researchers claim that delta caused more Covid-19 diagnoses, both in simple and severe cases, regardless of age group.

Paulo José da Silva, professor at the department of applied mathematics at Unicamp (State University of Campinas), reinforces that, in Brazil too, complete vaccination proves to be very important to stop serious cases of Covid-19 caused by delta.

He performed a study with a mathematical model that estimated the effectiveness of AstraZeneca’s vaccine against Covid-19 in different scenarios. One of these tests indicated that, in a situation similar to that of delta, it is important to advance the second dose of vaccination to avoid an increase in contagion and severe cases of the disease.

“What research teaches us today is the following: the second dose is very important, more important than it used to be, because the delta came with this characteristic, at least this is the first information we have, of being able to evade the defenses that we only have with one dose”, says Silva.

In Brazil, delta is already present in all states, says Fernando Spilki, coordinator of the Corona-ômica BR-MCTI Network, a project that sequences the genomes of samples of Sars-CoV-2. Most of these diagnoses are found in the South and Southeast of the country.