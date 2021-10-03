Rodrigo Duterte, Philippine President, announces he will withdraw from politics

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines today announced his retirement in lieu of seeking vice presidency next year. The announcement was taken as a surprise because it overturns an entire plan intended to keep him in national politics after his presidential term ends.

The Constitution of the Philippines limits presidents to a single six-year term. But Duterte announced that he would run for vice president in the May election, and his former chief adviser, Senator Christopher Lawrence Go, was due to run for president.

On Saturday, however, Go presented documents stating that he, not Duterte, would run for vice president. The two appeared with their hands raised in a show of union.

Referring to opinion polls that indicated public opposition to his plan, Duterte, 76, said that “in obedience to the will of the people, who ultimately placed me in the presidency many years ago, I now tell my countrymen that I will follow their wishes” “Today, I announce my retirement. Thank you all,” he said, without giving any indication that he plans to step down before his term ends next June.

Duterte’s announcement seemed to leave the field open for his daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, who had previously said she would not run for president if her father was a candidate in the election.

“This allows Sara Duterte to present herself,” says Antonio La Vina, a professor of law and politics at the Ateneo de Manila University. But La Vina said he can’t rule out the possibility that Duterte will change his mind and replace Go.

Candidates have until Friday to apply, but withdrawals and replacements are allowed until November 15, leaving room for last-minute changes, such as Duterte’s entry into the 2016 elections, which he won by a colossal margin.

Boxer Manny Pacquiao also announced his candidacy for the presidency. Pacquiao, a Filipino senator, was once an ally of Duterte but recently criticized the president, accusing his government of corruption.

Last month, the International Criminal Court authorized a thorough investigation into Duterte’s bloody war on drugs, which has left thousands of people dead since he took office in 2016. Critics of Duterte in the Philippines have seen his plan to run for vice president -presidency – with a close ally, Lawrence Go, as president – as a way to stay in power and protect himself from prosecution. Go did not apologize for thousands of Filipinos shot dead by police and vigilantes, allegedly for being involved in narcotics. “Let the public judge whether their kids feel safer now, with fewer addicts and street crime,” said Go.

Political analysts say Duterte needs to be able to make the successor to protect him from legal action (both in the Philippines and in international courts). The International Criminal Court said last month that the drug war appeared to have been a systematic attack on the civilian population. A lawyer for Duterte said representatives of the Court in The Hague would not be allowed to enter the Philippines.