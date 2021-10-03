Rodrigues: ‘Corinthians is the team for 2022. Sylvinho needs to give him a face’ – 10/03/2021

After the first rounds of Brasileirão, fear was installed in Corinthians fans. After all, the team piled on weak performances and flirted with the relegation zone. Little by little, the situation changed and, especially with the arrival of reinforcements like Renato Augusto, Giuliano, Roger Guees and Willian, the Alvinegros now dream much higher. The fight for a spot at Libertadores became a reality and the team has a better quality football. But the team has not yet reached its peak.

At the End of Chat, live post-round of UOL Sport —with journalists Isabella Ayami, Milly Lacombe, Marluci Martins and Rodolfo Rodrigues—, the changes that Corinthians has gone through were analyzed by commentators. In their opinion, the work done by coach Sylvinho is being developed with an eye on next season.

Although Timão has evolved, Rodrigues feels that Sylvinho needs to cut him better. “I don’t know if even in this Brasileirão they can show great football. Corinthians skidded in the three games before Palmeiras. I think it’s a team closer to 2022. Sylvinho will still have to fix it and he has good options now. question of Sylvinho being able to organize this team and give it a face. Maybe he can stay there in the G4”, he commented.

For Milly, Corinthians’ evolution is clear, which brings security to the fans. “The Corinthians fans started the year thinking they would fight not to fall. Today, Corinthians are great. Not only because they are combative and competitive, but because they play very good games. It’s impressive how Roger Guedes entered and fits into this team. . Giuliano, ditto. They are two players who fit like a glove. Corinthians has a bench today. You can move and try new tactics and strategies,” said the columnist.

One of these changes, for example, was seen in the 2-2 draw with Red Bull Bragantino, this Saturday (2). The entry of Gustavo Mosquito in the second half, replacing Willian, proved to be decisive. In addition to giving greater depth to Corinthians’ offensive plays, it was his goal that defined the result, in the 50th minute. If before, he suffered from a limited squad, coach Sylvinho now has a good problem, in Marluci’s view.

“Maybe he’s still looking for his starting lineup. Putting four reinforcements at this level, who arrived in the way Sylvinho managed to do, and they quickly showed rapport because they are very good, which is not easy. We had a doubt about what he did. would do with Gustavo Mosquito. He’s left, but that goal today [ontem] gives you strength. But it’s a very difficult situation. How are you going to give up one of these four exceptional reinforcements?”

For Rodrigues, there is room for the coach to make the team take a few more steps forward. “Corinthians even managed to show an interesting, attractive football, but it still lacks. It is a team that needs integration, even more so with these four new reinforcements. It is the second game in which Corinthians has Roger Guedes as a reference, without Jô . It can yield a lot,” he said.

Marluci highlighted a Corinthians advantage in relation to the main rivals in the fight for the first positions: having only one front of dispute. “Sylvinho is still looking for some adjustments. Of the teams that are above average and are doing a good second round, Corinthians has nothing to lose because they have no other front. They only have the Brazilian. Sylvinho is cutting corners in search of the best training,” he noted.

Milly was confident to see more of this Corinthians. “It is a team that is still in the process of growth. The pace of the game has increased. Sylvinho has managed to make this a truly united team, which plays together, faster, changes positions and with more intensity. He will fight for a lot of things. “, completed.