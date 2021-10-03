Rolls-Royce confirms first 100% electric car and end of V12 engines

Earlier this year, speculation arose about the launch of a 100% electric Rolls-Royce car in 2022. Now, after a few months, the British manufacturer confirms the rumors, and then announces its first electric-powered car. it is about the Specter, a model that will be launched on the market in 2023, starting the electrification of the brand.

After concept disclosure 103EX Vision Next 100 Concept, in 2016, this is the first time that Rolls-Royce talks about electrification more concretely. And with a deadline to drop the traditional V12 engines. With the Specter, the brand symbolized by the ”Spirit of Ecstasy” announced the end of V12 combustion engines from 2030.

”With this new product, we have established our credentials for the electrification of our entire product portfolio for 2030. Until this date, Rolls-Royce will no longer be in the business of producing or selling any internal combustion engine product”, declared the Rolls-Royce Motor Cars CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös.

You will also like

103EX Vision Next 100 Concept – James Lipman/BMW

luxury electric model

According to the executive, Sepctre will use the same base as Rolls-Royce Phantom, model launched in 2016 with the architecture made of aluminum. However, there is still no official data on performance, not even expectations about values.

In a statement, the CEO stated that the Specter will enter the testing phase for shooting on public roads. ”It is the real model, which will be tested in the eyes of all and our customers will receive the first car deliveries from the last quarter of 2023,” he confirmed.

With Specter in sight, the British brand, therefore, will not go through a hybrid stage like most automakers. In other words, with the project to abandon combustion engines by 2030, the extreme luxury factory will only produce 100% electric cars.

Disclosure/BMW

Electrification forecast

In the mid-1900s, Charles Rolls, founder of Rolls-Royce, tested one of the world’s first electric vehicles, called Columbia. And, after realizing how quiet and clean it was, he considered it an ideal alternative, but in the long run.