Rooster in almost 5 times Chape’s score, next opponent

Atlético-MG did their homework this Saturday night (2), by beating Internacional 1-0, at Mineirão, in a game valid for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship. With the goal scored by Keno, one thousandth of the Minas Gerais team in the running points, Galo reached 49 points and shot at the top of the competition.

With an 11-point difference to Palmeiras, runner-up that takes the field this Sunday (3) to face Juventude, at Allianz Parque, Alvinegro also opens 14 for Flamengo, the team that closes the G4 of Serie A and which today catch the Athletico-PR at Maracanã.

Next Wednesday (6), Galo’s challenge will be against Chapecoense, at Arena Condá. The opponent, Brasileirão’s lantern, has only 10 points so far and this Sunday hosts São Paulo on the same stage of the midweek duel.

With 33 goals scored and 13 conceded, the team from Cuca will face a team that only scored 17 and suffered 35. If Atlético-MG won 15 games in 22, southern Alviverde has only one triumph in 22 games played.

Embezzlement for Wednesday

For the confrontation at Arena Condá, the athletic coach will not be able to count on strikers Diego Costa and Eduardo Vargas, who are handed over to the medical department, nor on three athletes who will defend their respective teams in the next three rounds of the World Cup qualifiers. 2022: defensive midfielder Alan Franco in Ecuador, left-back Guilherme Arana in Brazil and defender Junior Alonso in Paraguay.

Besides them, the right-back Mariano is also doubtful. With pain in the pubic region, the owner of the position left the field in the first stage of the match against Internacional and was replaced by Guga.

For Alonso’s place, Cuca will choose between Réver and Igor Rabello; for the left side, Dodô will be the one activated; on the right, Guga is the immediate reserve and will also be cast against Chape if Mariano doesn’t have the conditions.

Suspension

Another one who is out is Argentine defensive midfielder Matías Zaracho, suspended after receiving his third yellow card last night. Without him, Cuca could opt for Tchê Tchê’s entry or return to playing with three forwards.