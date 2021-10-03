Russian wrestling team thrown out of plane after fight over mask | Olympic fight

The Russian wrestling team was expelled from the flight to Oslo, Norway, where the Wrestling World Championship takes place this week after a fight over the use of a mask. Team members, including two-time Olympic champion and four-time world champion Abdulrashid Sadulaev, were forced to sleep on the scale in the Netherlands after confusion.

According to the portal “Inside the Games”, team coach Dzambolat Tedeev told the official Russian news agency TASS that they were taken off the plane because one of his delegation’s masks “slipped”.

– At first I didn’t understand what it was. Half the plane was sitting without masks, and we were in masks. The mask of a person slipped and we were expelled – Tedeev said in an interview that he believes the team may have been provoked and persecuted. He says that when he got off the plane, about 40 armed men were waiting for the athletes.

The main event of the mole after the Tokyo Olympics takes place from 1st to 9th October in Oslo, Norway. Brazil will be represented by six athletes, with emphasis on Lais Nunes, who represented the country in the last two Olympics in the weight up to 62kg, and Giulia Penalber, in the category up to 57kg. Marat Garipov (60kg) and Joilson (77kg), Marcos Wesley Siqueira (65kg) and Kamila Barbosa (50kg) complete the team.