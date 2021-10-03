Salah and Liverpool do not reach an agreement and Egyptian could be negotiated, says newspaper

Liverpool are at risk of losing one of their main players in recent seasons. Mohamed Salah is at the end of his contract with the Reds and demands an appreciation to stay in Anfield. However, the Egyptian’s request is seen as high by the Reds leaders who can see the striker leave the club.

According to Spanish newspaper El Nacional, Salah wants to stay at Liverpool, but would be interested in moving to Spanish football if he doesn’t reach an agreement with the Reds. Real Madrid would be the striker’s likely fate.

Salah has a contract with Liverpool until June 2023, but both the player and the club are interested in extending the bond. According to the British newspaper ‘The Athletic’, the Egyptian receives around 230,000 pounds a week (BRL 1.6 million), but is looking for a new deal worth 450,000 (BRL 3.2 million) to renew. The amount would be identical to what Kevin De Bruyne receives at Manchester City.

On the other hand, Liverpool does not agree with the terms proposed by the player’s staff. According to the British press, the leaders are willing to pay Salah up to 350,000 pounds a week, but nothing more. The problem is expected to continue for the next few months.

Salah has been standing out in this early season for the Reds. So far, the striker has scored eight goals and provided two assists in eight matches played in 2021/22.