Samantha Schmütz reveals behind the scenes of the political fight with Juliana Paes

In an interview with columnist Mônica Bergamo, from Folha de S. Paulo, Samantha Schmütz revealed the backstage of the political fight she led and Juliana Paes. The friction started on social media. She says that the conversation was private, but that her colleague took the initiative to publish a video claiming to be the victim of slanderous words.

At the time, Juliana shared an outburst intended for a colleague who did not have her name revealed. she denied her support for Bolsonaro, criticized the far right, and also the “communist ravings” of the far left.

In the interview, Samantha says that she wanted to alert Juliana, out of respect and affection for her. “I wanted to alert her, for having respect and affection for her. I said: ‘Maybe, if you had lost someone to Covid, like I lost Paulo [Gustavo], you could be angry’. In the end, she exposed me. I didn’t want to have a private conversation exposed. But she ended up exposing herself more than me, because she talked nonsense, she was delirious”, he recalled.

“That text she recorded [no vídeo] was the answer you gave me on WhatsApp. He took it, copied it, put it on the teleprompter and read it to people. I understood nothing. She talks about polarization, but she tried to polarize people against me. He complains about the hate speech, but he wants to provoke hatred against me”, he continued.

Samantha and Juliana acted together in the soap opera ‘Totalmente Demais’, where they were sisters. The friendship had existed since that time, but it was shaken after this episode.

Also in the interview, the artist evaluates that her position and her limitations will not harm her artistic career, however, if it happens, for her, it will be something positive: “If it affects [e perder algum trabalho], will be a deliverance. I don’t have that fear, because it’s not worth it. I don’t want to please everyone, that doesn’t exist. Whoever wants everything, loses everything”.

