Samantha Schmütz says that Juliana Paes was ‘delirious’ and talks about music and politics

Journalist Victoria Azevedo interviewed Victoria Azevedo interviewed actress Samantha Schmütz in Mônica Bergamo’s column in Folha de S.Paulo. The artist approached her colleague Juliana Paes, politics and music.

Samantha Schmütz talks about Juliana Paes

In June, she was singled out as the target of criticism from fellow actress Juliana Paes, who made a video stating, without naming names, that she had been attacked by a colleague with “slanderous words” for not taking a stand. The video had over 11 million views.

The actress says that it all started when she sent a message to Juliana after seeing the actress’ comment praising a video by a journalist who talked about the right to be exempt. “I wanted to alert her, for having respect and affection for her. I said: ‘Maybe, if you had lost someone to Covid, like I lost Paulo, you could be angry’. In the end, she exposed me. I didn’t want to have a private conversation exposed. But she ended up exposing herself more than me, because she talked nonsense, was delusional.”

“That text she recorded [no vídeo] was the answer you gave me on WhatsApp. He took it, copied it, put it on the teleprompter and read it to people. I didn’t understand anything”, he continues. “She talks about polarization, but she tried to polarize people against me. He complains about the hate speech, but he wants to provoke the hatred against me.”

The artist is excited to tell about her musical projects that will be launched in the coming months. She says that the quarantine allowed her to focus more on her musical side, which she had abandoned in recent years because of the “turmoil” of her routine. And he says that he rescued songs that he composed more than 20 years ago and were in the drawer, one of them being the song “Indios no Asfalto”. “I reframed her. Now it’s called ‘It’s All Wrong’.”

“I’m really excited because it has everything to do with what I want to talk about. Some are my view of Brazil today, others are songs that have less commitment, more romantic.” She says she will also honor important people who “need to be mentioned” in the lyrics — among them councilwoman Marielle Franco and singers Elza Soares and Alcione. “I’m happy to be able to use such strong names. I think it’s important.”