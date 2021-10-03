São Paulo announces popular sector at R$ 20; president predicts gradual reduction in ticket prices | São Paulo

The price of tickets for the fans’ return to Morumbi, scheduled for Thursday, against Santos, drew attention due to the high value of R$ 110.00 as a minimum value for the general public. However, São Paulo assures that it will reduce the values ​​and plans a popular sector with entries of up to R$ 20.00.

According to the club, prices will fall gradually, as the presence of the public in the stadium advances. There is still no definition of what the percentage of this reduction will be.

As of the 15th, the stadiums will be able to receive 50% of the capacity. After November 1st, clubs will be free to sell 100% of tickets in the state of São Paulo.

– Tickets will be gradually reduced, as the authorities release the increase in capacity at the stadium – he told the ge President Julio Casares.

– The Morumbi stadium is very large and can house all fans, those with greater purchasing power and also those with less conditions. We want the fans close to the team – added the leader, who also announced the creation of the popular sector on social networks.

When Morumbi receives a total audience, starting next month, São Paulo will allocate 9,700 seats to the popular sector. These tickets will ensure entry to the old yellow sector and will be valid only for the general public, as the partner-fans have a discount.

The idea of ​​São Paulo is that the values ​​are at least 50% below the cheapest ticket. However, the club works so that the entries in this sector do not exceed R$ 20.00.

Operation gets more expensive

The option to reduce prices as more people go to Morumbi is mainly due to the price of the operation on game day. Without an audience, São Paulo spends R$ 70 thousand to receive a game, in relation to operating costs.

With the presence of fans, this value rises to around R$ 400 thousand, regardless of how many people attend the games. Therefore, in the club’s calculation, the more public released, the more diluted the ticket price.

For this first game and following protocol, fans will have to check-in on October 5th and 6th, two days before the derby against Santos, at Praça Roberto Gomes Pedrosa, in front of gate 1 of Morumbi, and in Ibirapuera Park.

This planning makes it difficult for fans to be present outside the city of São Paulo, but it is a requirement based on the scheme defined for the return of the public. Policing, federation and club concluded that it is a way to avoid crowding around the stadium on the day of the derby.

Those who buy a ticket will have to go through this check-in with a ticket voucher and one of the following Covid-19 vaccination/test vouchers.

Full vaccination certificate (two doses of Coronavac, Astrazeneca or Pfizer vaccine, or a single dose of Janssen);

In case of a dose (Coronavac, Astrazeneca or Pfizer), it is necessary to present a negative PCR test (with 48h before the game) or an antigen test (24h before the game).

Upon check-in, the supporter will receive a bracelet. It is with her that access will be made to Morumbi on game day.

See the sales schedule starting this Saturday:

Tricolor Plan (old plans: Tu ÉS Forte): 6:30 am on 10/2;

Black Plan (old plans: Clube da Fé): 6:30 pm on 10/2;

White Plan (old plans: O Mais Querido and São Paulo Brasil): 6:30 am on 10/3;

Red Plan (old plans: Vamos, São Paulo and Sou Tricolor): 18:30 on 10/3;

General public: 6:30 pm on 10/4

Check ticket prices (Diamond member pays R$0.30 on any ticket, and the general public has the possibility of half-price ticket)

North Yellow or South Orange bleachers: R$22 (Tricolor member), R$33 (White or Black member), R$55 (Red member), R$110 (general public);

East Blue or West Red Bleachers: R$26 (Tricolor member), R$39 (White or Black member), R$65 (Red member), R$130 (general public);

Leste Blue Special Chair: R$ 44 (Tricolor member), R$ 66 (Black member), R$ 220 (general public);

Ground Chair P 02/04 or P 18: R$ 36 (Tricolor member), R$ 180 (general public).