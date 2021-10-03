São Paulo lineup: Benítez and Gabriel Sara are out of the trip for a game with Chapecoense | São Paulo

São Paulo will not have Benítez this Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), against Chapecoense, at Arena Condá, for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão. The Argentine was out for a matter of regulation, as only five foreigners can be listed for national championship duels.

Benítez lost his spot this weekend to midfielder Gabriel. The Uruguayan, embezzled in the last two games (América-MG and Atlético-MG), returns to the commitment in Santa Catarina.

1 of 2 Benítez missed the trip to Chapecó — Photo: Divulgação/São Paulo Benítez was left out of the trip to Chapecó — Photo: Divulgação/São Paulo

In addition to Gabriel, São Paulo will have Galeano, Arboleda, Rigoni and Calleri among those listed. From this group, three should start the match as a starter against Chape. Who is also out of the game is Gabriel Sara. The midfielder has the flu and gave place to Vitor Bueno in the related list.

A probable São Paulo for this Sunday has James Volpi; Arboleda, Miranda and Léo; Galeano, Luan, Liziero, Rodrigo Nestor and Welington; Luciano (Marquinhos) and Rigoni.

+ Read more news about São Paulo

Crespo has doubts, especially in the offensive sector. In addition to Luciano, Marquinhos and Rigoni, the coach also tested Eder among the starters. The setting will stay for Sunday, hours before departure.

In front of Brasileirão’s lantern, São Paulo is looking to rediscover the path of victories after two goalless draws at Morumbi. Tricolor has 27 points and occupies the 13th place in the Brasileirão table, after 22 matches played.

Renata Mendonça analyzes Chapecoense x São Paulo for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship