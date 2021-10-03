São Paulo ticket wins prize of R$ 500 thousand

The prize of R$ 500 thousand from the Federal lottery contest 5602 today, Saturday (02), went to a ticket from São Carlos, in São Paulo. Four more bets were also raffled, which achieved the other main amounts of: R$27 thousand, R$24 thousand, R$19 thousand and R$18.3 thousand.

Result of Federal Lottery 5602

Check the numbers of the five tickets of the Federal 5602 lottery:

Destiny Ticket Lottery Unit City/State Premium Value (BRL) 1st 045469 LUCK STOP SAO CARLOS/SP BRL 500,000.00 2nd 066903 EUROMILLIONS LOTTERIES SAO PAULO-SP BRL 27,000.00 3rd 087788 ANCHIETA LOTTERIES CURITIBA/PR BRL 24,000.00 4th 010080 SOUL LOTTERY SOULS/TO BRL 19,000 5th 081813 CATUAI LOTTERY LONDON/PR BRL 18,329.00

How to receive the award?

Federal 5602 lottery prizes can be redeemed at Caixa branches by presenting the RG and CPF. If the amount is less than R$1,903.98 another option is to redeem at lottery outlets.

The deadline for receiving the amount is up to 90 calendar days from the date of the draw. If the bettor does not withdraw the prize, the amount will be transferred to the National Treasury for application in the FIES (Finance for Higher Education Student Financing).

next draw

The drawing for the Federal lottery contest 5603 is scheduled for Wednesday, October 6, starting at 7:00 pm (Brasilia time). Players are able to buy the contest ticket until at 6 pm on the day of the draw at lottery outlets or with street vendors.