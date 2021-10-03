Scarlett Johansson’s mother-in-law, the Black Widow, did not approve her grandson’s name

Colin Jost, Scarlett Johansson’s husband, said his mother did not approve of his grandson’s name. The Marvel Black Widow actress won her second child with the comedian, the first of their marriage.

The baby is called Cosmo. But Kerry, Colin Jost’s mother, would not have liked it when the choice was made. The comedian thinks it’s because the choice seems “something hippie”.

“My family is always very supportive. My mother, I would say, was a little disconcerted and didn’t get it right. I don’t know if she thought it was kind of a hippie thing,” said the actor on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

The Marvel star’s mother-in-law still called the couple a few days after Cosmo was born. Kelly was hoping the famous would change their minds.

“She would call us after three or four days and say, ‘Hey, is it final? Like, did you get the birth certificate?’ And we said, ‘Oh yeah, we did it at the hospital.’ She was like: ‘Oh, ok, interesting. Because I was reading that there is also a name, Cosimo, which has a letter i, so that could also be an option. You might name him Cosimo, that would be his real name, but then you could still call him Cosmo,” reported the comedian.

After his mother met other Cosmos, she accepted the couple’s choice.

Scarlett Johansson is also the mother of Rose Dorothy, from her marriage to Romain Dauriac.

Black Widow Actress Makes Agreement with Disney

The disagreement between Disney and Scarlett Johansson has come to an end, with both sides announcing that they have settled the matter out of court.

The news that a deal has been struck is likely to draw some sighs of relief in Hollywood.

Confirming that they had resolved the issue, Disney Studios Content President Alan Bergman also revealed that future collaborations between Disney and Johansson are still happening.

“I am delighted that we have reached a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding Black Widow,” Bergman said in a statement (via Comic Book).

“We appreciate your contributions to the MCU and look forward to working together on many other projects.”

Johansson added: “I am happy to have resolved the differences with Disney. I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done over the years and I value my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaborations for years to come.”

In short, the fight between Disney and Scarlett Johansson involved the strategy of launching Black Widow in theaters and on Disney+ through Premier Access, which ended up harming the actress’ earnings at the box office. To learn more, click here.

