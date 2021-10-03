Screaming, Dayane and Tati fall out

The weather heated up in A Fazenda 13! Some pedestrians were outside the headquarters when Dayane and Tati fell out.

Tati said that Day was telling the whole house that Erika would nominate Mussunzinho for the farm. “He spoke with the intention of me talking to Mussunzinho, but I wasn’t going to speak, because I didn’t hear it from your mouth, I like to hear it from the person’s mouth. I’m not here to be an intermediary for anyone,” said Tati to Erika .

Dayane explained the situation to the blonde: “Love, we were talking in the kitchen, I don’t know where the conversation was going and I said: ‘She’s not going to vote for Bil, she’s going to vote for Mussunzinho.’ that, oh my God, secret or gossip. I spoke naturally.” Erika agreed that it was no secret.

Tati started yelling at the former Gran Fratello Vip participant: “I called you a fake to your face and you even left a little gift for me”

You are even more shameless.

The person referred to the fact that Day had left her a present before going to the farm.

Dayane defended himself: “Tati, I’ve never mistreated you, I’ve never disrespected you. You’ve been screaming at me, mistreating me for a week.” The singer continued screaming: “Did I mistreat you? I just called you a fake, to your face, period!”.

“You’re calling me a fake, I put you here, look,” Dayane said with his hand in the air, explaining that he had put Tati on some sort of pedestal.

Tati asked: “Why did you put me there? Did I ask you to put me there?” Day interrupted: “Because I never disrespected you, I never did anything to you. Now you talk to Rico, talk to Aline, talk as if nothing happened.”

The artist defended herself: “And am I bothering you about this? Nobody told you to put me on a pedestal. I am what I am.” Dayane continued, “No, you’re not bothering me. But I didn’t do anything to you, Tati. I’ve never disrespected you, and I won’t disrespect you. I’m not going to talk to you.”

Tati interrupted the girl: “I didn’t send a message to you, I said to your face. Unlike you who hang around the corners, ‘Oh, I put it on a pedestal’. You don’t have the courage to come and call me. But I called you a fake in your face. You still left a present for me. You are even more shameless in your face. You who left a present for me with Solange, I had it back.”

Day continued to defend himself in relation to the present: “You can find what you want, Tati. What’s the problem? If I like you, I always liked you. I was leaving.”

The singer questioned: “After I called you a fake? Did you think I would get it? Oh, spare me, I’m ashamed. I have an ID”.

“If you think it was a gesture of falsehood and hatred, that’s fine,” Dayane concluded. Before entering the house, Tati snapped: “If the person calls me a fake and I’m leaving, I won’t leave a gift for her. Unlike you. You’re even more shameless. If you limp!”

A dip in the fun! Deep sea party at ‘A Fazenda’

