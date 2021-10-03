Sebastião Tapajós, one of the greatest Brazilian guitarists, dies

Sebastião Tapajós, one of the greatest Brazilian guitarists, died this Saturday in Santarém (PA), at the age of 78, of complications from surgery. Acclaimed in concert halls in Europe, he released a series of LPs, solos and with groups and played with MPB artists such as Hermeto Pascoal, Jane Duboc, Waldir Azevedo, Paulo Moura, Sivuca and Maurício Einhorn. Among the international stars I have performed with are saxophonists Gerry Mulligan and Paquito D’Rivera, bandoneonist and tango master Astor Piazzolla and pianist Oscar Peterson.

Born in Santarém, Sebastião learned the guitar from his father and began playing professionally at the age of 10 in the Os Mocorongos dance group. After studying music in Belém, Rio de Janeiro and Lisbon (where he graduated from the National Conservatory of Music), he settled in Rio, began to delve into Brazilian folk music and released his first solo LP “Violão e Tapajós”, released by Philips.

Caetano Veloso: ‘I want to confuse the algorithm’

In 1971, Sebastião Tapajós performed, together with Paulinho da Viola and Maria Bethânia, a tour through Europe that later became an LP (“Nova bossa nova”, 1972). While performing on the world’s stages, he released LPs such as “Guitarra Fantástica” (1974, which won the Best Selling Foreign Record of the Year by RCA Germany), “Guitarra Latina” (1975), “Terra” (1976), “South American Classics” (1977), “Guitar & Friends” (1977) and “Xingu” (1979).

Podcasts

To the point What should the new Administrative Misconduct Law look like?



Lauro and Gabeira Bolsonaro’s loneliness after a thousand days of government



Malu is ON Caetano Veloso: Conservatism in Brazil is threatened and weak



CBN Journal Luciano Huck is the guest anchor of the CBN Newspaper: ‘I feel privileged to be here’





In 1979, the guitarist began taking Brazilian musicians to play with him abroad, such as harmonica player Maurício Einhorn, Joel do Bandolim, percussionists Pedro Sorongo and Djama Correia, in addition to the Zimbo Trio, who toured Sebastião over two years old.

Always connected to the culture and sounds of the Amazon, the guitarist carried out, between 1998 and 2001, a series of studies of the rhythms of the region, which resulted in four independent CDs: “Encontro com a saudade”, “Instrumental caboclo” (soundtrack of the film “Amazonian Legends”), “Solos da Amazônia” and “Solos do Brasil”, the latter in partnership with Hermeto Pascoal and Gilson Peranzzetta.

On Twitter, writer Luiz Antônio Simas paid his tribute to the musician: “Sebastião Tapajós left. A genius of Brazilian music, with his amazingly beautiful Amazonian guitar. Here’s one of his compositions that moves me the most: ‘Navio Cage’, with Tapajós and Nilson Chaves himself. This entire album, by the way, is beautiful.”