Secret Truths 2 already has a release date; find out when

Globo has finally defined when the debut of Secret Truths 2. According to Gshow, the soap opera of Walcyr Executioner will be available on Globoplay from October, but the date has not yet been revealed.

The plot brings, as in the first season, mystery, seduction, glamor and fashion luxury, as well as hot scenes between the characters.

The beginning takes place when Angel (Camila Queiroz) loses her husband Guilherme (Gabriel Leone) in a mysterious car accident. Meanwhile, Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) arrives in Brazil after spending a period in Paris.

In search of unraveling the mysterious death of her father Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi), the young woman seeks Angel to suggest that she would also have killed her cousin Guilherme, just as she would have done with the manager.

According to the publication, it is from this moment that a confrontation between the two begins and Giovanna decides, by all means, to put her rival in the chair to prove the death of Alex, whose body was never found.

For this, the young woman will count on the help of the investigator to participate Cristiano (Romulo Estrela), a charming young man who will end up getting involved with the two at the same time.

The teaser with spoilers of what comes in the plot was released recently by Globo. The excerpt has a clash between rivals, in addition to a lot of sex scene. Director of the attraction, Amora Mautner revealed, on social networks, that the actors did not have doubles during the recordings.

She pointed out that this happened on only one occasion. “We didn’t use any doubles, just for Angel’s injury scenes (Camila Queiroz), when she’s injured“, explained the director. Julia said she doesn’t even know her double.

By the way, Romulo made it clear that the sexiest sequence with Camila was done by himself and not a professional. “The people who are doing all these scenes“, guaranteed in his profile. “It’s hot, really hot!“, he reinforced.

The second season of the series brings, in addition to Romulo, Júlia Byrro and Maria de Medeiros, other new faces. Gabriel Braga Nunes, Maria Luisa Mendonça, Karen from the soap opera Segundo Sol, and actor Julio Machado, who acted in Império, are some of them.