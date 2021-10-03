See how foreign newspapers report protests against Bolsonaro in Brazil | World

Newspapers in Europe reported this Sunday (3) the acts against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday.

At least six countries besides Brazil had protests against President Bolsonaro

The demonstrations were covered in newspapers in the UK, France and Portugal.

‘The Guardian’ and BBC, UK

The Guardian correspondent reported on the demonstration in Rio de Janeiro. In the text, it is stated that the most recent polls show that more than half of the population disapproves of the government.

2 of 4 Image from 'The Guardian' report on protests against President Jair Bolsonaro, 2 October 2021 — Photo: Reproduction/The Guardian

The text states that the former captain still controls Congress, and that, as a result, there will hardly be an impeachment, as the protesters are asking for. Intention to vote polls also indicate that Bolsonaro will lose to any of his competitors, the newspaper says.

The BBC said there were protests in more than 160 cities on Saturday. According to a text on the website of the British network, the demonstrations were organized by the main opposition parties and trade unions, and take place exactly one year before the 2022 elections.

Bolsonaro is doing poorly in opinion polls, says the network.

“Many Brazilians are upset with the way the president managed the pandemic — around 600,000 Brazilians died,” he says.

‘Le Monde’ and ‘Courrier International’, France

3 of 4 Reproduction of a text by Le Monde about demonstrations in Brazil on October 2, 2021 — Photo: Reproduction/Le Monde

“Le Monde”, from France, claims that the protests took place in 84 cities. The text mentions the criticism that protesters made to the management of the Covid-19 epidemic in Brazil, where around 600,000 people died from the disease.

Also mentioned were the prices of food, gas and gasoline, and the unemployment rate.

The French newspaper also claims that, despite the protests, there will hardly be impeachment, as the Chamber of Deputies presidency has not moved to do so.

The magazine “Courrier Internacional”, from France, published on its website a text in which it states that this is the sixth act organized against the president since May.

4 of 4 Reproduction of page from Courier International on acts against President Bolsonaro, 2 October 2021 — Photo: Reproduction/Courier International

‘The Public’, Portugal

“O Público” gave space to demonstrations by Brazilians who live in Portugal—quoted acts in Lisbon, Porto and Braga.

The newspaper described the electoral scenario for next year, citing Lula and Ciro Gomes.