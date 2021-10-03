See how much Tadeu Schmidt will earn to present BBB22

With the announcement of the departure of Tiago Leifert from Globo, the position of presenter of Big Brother Brasil was vacated. The expectation is that Tadeu Schmidt will take over the reality show in January 2022, with official announcement scheduled for mid-October 2021.

Currently at Fantástico, the presenter will replace Tiago Leifert, the name responsible for running the BBB for five years. Tadeu Schmidt’s salary should be around R$ 1.5 million per month, not counting the fees paid when the program is on air.

In addition to Schmidt, chosen for Big Brother Brasil, the network considered other people, such as presenter Marcos Mion and ex-BBB Ana Clara Lima. The information has not been officially confirmed, but columnist Flávio Ricco, from R7, already takes the contract for granted.

“It may be that some stone on the way completely changes the natural course of things, but everything leads us to the certainty of the name of Tadeu Schmidt”, he wrote.

