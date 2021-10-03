see if it’s worth anticipating the benefit

Since 2019, registered workers have the option of receiving part of the balance available in the FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Employees) every year, in their birthday month — this is called birthday withdrawal. As well as other benefits, it is possible to anticipate this money through credit lines offered by banks.

The amount available for loans depends on the existing balance in the FGTS of each worker and the operations are very easy to carry out.

First, look for the official FGTS app (available for Android and iOS). There, you will be able to see all the information regarding balance and withdrawal-birthday.

Log in to your account with your CPF number and password. If you do not have a registration, you will need to do one in the first access in the option “Is it new here? Register”.

On the first screen, you will see how much balance is available in FGTS. This information is important, because the amount available in the withdrawal-birthday depends on how much you have in account.

How is the birthday withdrawal calculated?

The value of the birthday withdrawal is directly linked to the balance in the FGTS account. To find out how much you can withdraw, check the amount in your account and multiply it by the percentage amount you can withdraw from this total and add it to an additional portion. Check out:

For example: if you have an account balance of R$1,000, you will be able to receive 40% of this amount in the year, that is, R$400. For this balance range, you add an additional R$50. In the end, you can withdraw R$450.

How to request birthday withdrawal?

After checking your balance, you need to inform the FGTS that you prefer the withdrawal-birthday option. You do this through the same application you used to check your balance.

The current mode will appear as “Active”. It is also important to register a bank account for FGTS credit, when it occurs annually.

Image: Reproduction

How to anticipate the birthday loot?

After confirming the withdrawal-birthday modality, you can request an advance credit. Large banks already offer this type of loan.

When you sign up, the amount will already be blocked from your FGTS account and will be debited in the future, in the month of your birthday. Therefore, you will not receive the birthday withdrawal amount until you have paid off the loan.

The beginning of the credit contracting process starts with the FGTS application. Click on the option “Authorize banks to consult your FGTS” on the home screen. Select the “Birthday Loan” option, accept the terms and conditions and click continue.

Image: Reproduction

Select the financial institutions that will be able to consult your FGTS account information. Among the best known institutions are Caixa Econômica Federal, Banco do Brasil and Banco BMG. Confirm institutions and accept. Now, the process to effect the contracting will depend on the chosen bank, but most of them already allow the contracting of loans to be made through their applications.

As an example, we will show you how to make the loan in the Caixa Econômica Federal application. Log in with your account, agency and password and go to the “Credit” option. Within the credit menu, select “Birthday Advance” and click “Simulate and Contract”.

Image: Reproduction

On the new screen, click “Continue”. Caixa allows you to anticipate the next three birthday withdrawals, plus interest. In the example, as the 2021 birthday withdrawal has passed, the screen shows the available amount for 2022, 2023 and 2024.

To contract the modality, a minimum amount of R$300 per year is required and the total value of the withdrawal-birthday must be at least R$2,000. Click on the box for each year to fill in the desired amount and scroll to the bottom of the screen, where the total amount will appear. Select the “Simulate” option.

On the new screen, Caixa will show the loan amount, the maturity date, the interest amount, the IOF (Financial Operations Tax) charge. If you agree, just click on “Contract” and the amount will be automatically available in your checking account.

Image: Reproduction

The advantages of anticipating the withdrawal-birthday are the interest, which is lower than other types of personal credit, and the non-payment of monthly loan installments.

The requested amount will be debited from your FGTS balance in the month of your birthday, in the indicated year. Until then, it will be “locked” so that it is not used in other credit modalities.

What is the interest rate on the anticipation of the birthday withdrawal?

The interest rate varies from bank to bank, but it is usually one of the cheapest types of credit available on the market. At Caixa Econômica Federal, it is currently at 1.09% per month. In other banks, it can reach up to 2%.

It is a modality that can be compared with payroll-deductible credit, the advance of income tax and the 13th salary.

“These are cheaper lines of credit because you have the guarantee that the bank will receive the money back”, declares Thiago Martello, from Martello Educação Financeira.

When is it worth anticipating the FGTS birthday withdrawal?

According to Thiago Martello, it is worth bringing forward the FGTS birthday withdrawal if you are going to exchange a high-interest debt for it. “The most expensive debts we have today are overdrafts and credit cards. If you’re stuck with them, it’s definitely worth it. For exchanging higher interest for lower interest,” he says.

However, he does not recommend that the anticipation be made, for example, to buy a new cell phone or an unnecessary appliance. “Even if interest rates are low, there is no good interest. Good interest is what we earn, not what we pay,” he says.

Which banks offer advance withdrawal of the FGTS anniversary withdrawal?

Currently, 15 financial institutions are registered to offer advance withdrawals for birthdays, according to Caixa Econômica Federal. Contact them for more information:

Bank of Brazil

4004-4001 (capitals and metropolitan regions)

0800-729-0001 (other locations)

Mercantile Bank

0800-707-0398

Pan Bank

4003-0101 (capitals and metropolitan regions)

0800-888-0101 (other locations)

BMG

4002-7007 (phone calls)

0800-770-1790 (calls made by landline)

C6 Consig

3003-6206 (capitals and metropolitan regions)

0800-770-6206 (other locations)

Federal Savings Bank

4004-0104 (capitals and metropolitan regions)

0800-104-0104 (other locations)

Daycoval

0300-111-0500 (capitals and metropolitan regions)

0800-775-0500 (other locations)

Financial Fact

0800-942-0462 or (51) 3191-7318

Financial Trust

(15) 3442-6400 or (15) 3418-1470

Inburse

3030-4444 (capitals)

0800 641-4444 (other locations)

Itaú Unibanco

3003-0071 (capitals and metropolitan regions)

0800-721-0071 (other locations)

J. Harvest

(11) 3253-4455 or 0300-105-1234

QI Direct Credit Society

(11) 3522-1301

Sicredi

3003-4770 (capitals and metropolitan regions)

0800-724-4770 (other locations)

UP.P Loan Society between People

(11) 4935-1088 (phone)

(11) 97554-0254 (WhatsApp)