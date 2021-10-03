See which beer brands are more expensive from this Friday (1st) – Business

THE beer will start to weigh more on Brazilians’ pockets from this Friday (1st). Despite the increase in prices, consumption of the drink should not fall. However, consumers should opt for labels that are more valued. This is what the president of the Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants in Ceará says (Abrasel-CE), Taiene Righetto. The labels of Ambev, such as Brahma, Skol, Budweiser, Bohemia and Corona, will become more expensive due to the readjustment of the brewery that will be passed on to suppliers starting this month.

The company did not disclose what the readjustment percentages will be, but according to Abrasel-CE, the change should be between 6% and 8%. According to Ambev, price changes vary “according to regions, brand, sales channel and packaging”.

Through the press office, Ambev informed that the readjustment is part of a periodic schedule and that it is not related to the current economic situation in the country. The company also emphasizes that it does not exercise control over the prices passed on to the final consumer.

In Ceará, consumers of bars and restaurants should begin to feel the impact within a week, says Taiene Righetto.

See which beers will have price changes

Only Ambev announced readjustment in the price of beers so far. The company holds 60% of the market and has some of the best-known labels. See which ones:

Adriatic

walk

Antarctica

Beck’s

Berrió do Piauí

Bohemia

Brahma

Budweiser

Caracu

Colorado

Corona

Care of Goiás

Franziskaner

Goose Island

Hoegaarden

Kona

Leffe

legitimate

Magnificent of Maranhão

Michelob Ultra

Model

Our

Original

Patagonia

Polar

sawmill

mountain range

Skol

Spaten

Stella Artois

Three Gentlemen

Wals

Bars and restaurants

As Taiene, bars and restaurants will start receiving the readjustment from next Monday (4). He says that establishments must hold the transfer of prices while there is still stock.

“Restaurants have very short stocks, due to the pandemic, no one has cash in hand to make very large stocks. I believe that in a week all the stock should be zero and new prices start to come, it should be felt quickly”, he points out.

He points out that bars and restaurants should not pass the entire increase on to consumers to avoid further loss of revenue. “The population is also fragile, with low purchasing power, so if we spend everything we have to spend, we lose even more customers, more revenue”, he justifies.