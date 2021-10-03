See who advances straight to Q2 of the Austin MotoGP standings

After three free practice sessions, with sun and rain, dry and wet track, MotoGP already knows who will advance straight to Q2 of the GP of the Americas standings in Austin, and who will have a complicated life on the American circuit. With 2min02s923, achieved at TL3, Jack Miller is the fastest of the weekend so far.

Takaaki Nakagami was one of the biggest surprises of the weekend and was second best, with 2min03s602. Álex Rins, winner in Austin in 2019, also did well and took the third best mark. Marc Márquez and Johann Zarco complete the top-5.

Jack Miller was always among the first in Austin

Championship leader, Fabio Quartararo was only the sixth fastest in free practice at the Circuit des Americas, accompanied by Pol Espargaró and Brad Binder. The vice-president, Francesco Bagnaia, was ninth, followed by Jorge Martín.

Some big names on the grid stayed by the way and will compete in the Q1 of the classification this Saturday. Miguel Oliveira was 11th, Enea Bastianini was 12th, followed by Joan Mir, Franco Morbidelli and Valentino Rossi.

Remember that this weekend’s grid will have only 21 drivers. Maverick Viñales is absent after the death of his cousin Dean Berta Viñales last week, during a stage of the Supersport 300 in Jerez.

The classification that defines the starting grid for the MotoGP GP of the Americas, in Austin, takes place on Saturday (2), at 16:10 (GMT). O BIG PRIZE follows all the activities of the World Motorcycle 2021.

