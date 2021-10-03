Sertanejo who exchanged wife for a drug dealer’s wife becomes a joke – Open Game

Cantor did not like the news and threatened to sue columnist. (Photo: Facebook/Reproduction)

“Who forgives is God” – As soon as the gossip about the alleged case of Diego, a member of the country duo Henrique & Diego, hit the internet this Friday morning (1st), netizens did not forgive. In addition to curiosity, the guys used the networks to make fun of the situation giving tips for new songs and even new directions for the duo’s career.

New suite 14? – One of the album suggestions was “Suite 14 – Memories”. Another suggested that, soon, the release will be “It was a graze, but it was worth it”, this time, with the participation of Simone & Simaria. Another decided to appeal saying that Henrique will launch a “solo career”.

But what about the dealer? – Curiosity in the networks continued with crazy requests for columnist Léo Dias or some Campo Grande who lives in the luxury condominium to reveal the name of the alleged “drug dealer”, who would be a partner in the alleged case of the sertanejo.

Stories – Among the many memories and advice that former deputy Ary Rigo (PSDB) left for his friends, former councilor Airton Saraiva (DEM) recalls how he managed to convince PTB president, at the time, Nelson Trad, who commanded the party in which he and Rigo were part, to compete in the elections. “Says you had dinner with the governor yesterday.”

No distinction – In addition to the toucans who are part of Rigo’s current party, they were also present at the wake of politicians from the MDB, DEM, PT and PTB. A range of parties that at the polls are rivals, but that were part of the former deputy’s friendship arch.

Return – The Democrats revealed that Deputy Governor Murilo Zauith (DEM) should be discharged from physical therapy in the next 30 days and return to actively articulate in politics. The period will coincide with the same moment of the post-merger between PSL and DEM, scheduled for next Wednesday (6). Zauith’s allied group is awaiting guidance on which party it should follow if the expected Democrats’ stampede actually occurs.

Ride – In a lightning appearance at the wake, the Secretary of State for Health, Geraldo Resende did not speak to the press, but insisted on taking a photo with former senator Waldemir Moka (MDB). He even gave a ride to the emedebist who was leaving at the same time.

I prefer not to comment – President of the Legislative Assembly, Paulo Corrêa (PSDB), preferred not to comment on the health passport projects that are under discussion in the state. “So much of stuff that we’re already going through tight. I don’t think it’s convenient at this point. I’m president and I don’t vote. I don’t want to comment,” he said.

Battalion and City Hall – Campo Grande City Hall received a tribute from BOPE (Battalion of Special Operations of the Military Police). Major Vinícius de Souza Almeida, commander of the unit, handed a plaque of recognition to the deputy secretary of the Municipal Department of Government and Institutional Relations, Robinson Gati. According to the major, without the support of the municipality, many of BOPE’s missions could not be accomplished.

Soundtrack – Police officers from the Chapadão do Sul Police Station even added a soundtrack to a video of the seizure of marijuana plants in the city. The song “A Semente”, by the samba composer Bezerra da Silva, was chosen. “My neighbor threw a seed in your backyard”, says the lyrics, which add: “suddenly a tremendous bush sprouted”.