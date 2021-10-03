Shark Tank Brasil impresses by offering R$ 10 million to participant · TV News

This Friday’s (1st) episode of Shark Tank Brasil will represent a milestone for the program. During the negotiations, the biggest proposal in the history of the Sony Channel reality show will be made: one of the “sharks”, as the program’s investors are called, will offer R$ 10 million in exchange for a partnership in a company.

In the second episode of the attraction’s sixth season, one of the participants is Leonardo Arruda. He owns a network of paint stores and has also created his own wall covering factory, with differentials that he believes are important and unique in the market.

“My product is easy to apply, and the effect of my product is unique,” he says. Camila Farani, an investor, demonstrates with the paint and confirms what he says about ease.

The entrepreneur goes to Shark Tank in search of R$ 8.5 million in exchange for a 20% stake in his company. “When I created it, I started making videos for the internet demonstrating a product, and it was a very fast increase in revenue. I will earn R$ 47 million next year”, he says to justify a request for such a high contribution.

“It is the biggest valuation in the history of the Shark Tank”, comments Caito Maia. Even amidst arguments between the participant and the sharks, they are not intimidated and enter into a dispute over Arruda’s business. João Appolinário even raises the offer: he proposes to give R$ 10 million in investment to the participant in exchange for 50% of the partnership.

Also participating in this episode are a businessman who sells laser cutting machines, a concierge business for pregnant women and mothers of newborns, and two entrepreneurs who sell nutritious and playful foods for children.

A successful format in more than 40 countries, Shark Tank Brasil will have new episodes aired on Fridays on Sony Channel at 22:30.