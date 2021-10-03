Show of the Million: Oops! Celso Portiolli is confused and has a crisis of laughter after a hilarious gaffe: ‘What is a dick?’; watch

Escaped! Celso Portiolli committed a faux pas when he asked Maria, a participant of the “Show do Milhão” a question, in this Friday’s edition (1st) of the game show. The presenter was confused when he read the question “what is a ‘pisser’?”, changing the term to “piss”. Help!
As soon as he realized his mistake, Portiolli burst out laughing and corrected himself. “No, Maria! (laughter). Which is… (guffaws). It’s a distance, Maria. I didn’t see the letter G! What is a pirogue?”he asked, unable to contain his laughter. The question was worth R$ 40,000 and the correct answer was alternative four, “an indigenous canoe”.
The attraction commander shared the unusual moment on his social networks. “The ‘vein’ needs glasses”, he wrote, good-naturedly. watch to the video below:
The shaft needs glasses. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/MEHtxX1zqJ
— Celso Portiolli (@celsoportiolli) October 2, 2021
The faux pas, of course, amused a lot of people on the web. “I’m sure the production chose this question just to make fun of Celso Portiolli“, commented a viewer. “Thinking a lot about Celso Portiolli asking what a dick is for an old lady on open TV“, expressed another. “My new favorite video is Celso Portiolli asking Maria “what is a dick, Maria?“, wrote another Internet user. Check out some reactions:
