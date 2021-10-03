Sixteen cities in the interior of São Paulo face water shortages | National Newspaper

At least 16 cities face water shortages because of the dry climate in the interior of São Paulo. Many have adopted a rationing scheme to prevent an even greater collapse. in the supply system.

One of the largest water reservoirs in the interior of the state is drying up. The Itupararanga dam, in the Sorocaba region, which supplies more than 1 million people, has never been like it is now: with only 22% of capacity.

“The rains were below 40% of the historical average that we normally have for this region. So, it caused the dam to reach the beginning of the dry period in April with a very low volume, and this only decreased from there to here”, explains André Cordeiro, from the Sorocaba and Médio Tietê River Basins Committee.

This is the worst water crisis in the state of São Paulo in the last 90 years, and the lack of water is already affecting the lives of more than two million residents. In many cities, supply systems have collapsed. Rivers and dams are disappearing. An entire area that should have been full of water is now empty. Municipal guards are going from house to house to alert residents, and anyone who wastes water will be fined R$600.

In Itu, residents complain that the rotation does not work. The scheme has been running for three months and is not expected to end. In many homes, water for basics is lacking.

For a month, residents of Franca have also been using water rotation. Merchants are suffering losses.

“We are thinking, yes, of taking a day off from general to take a break from these expenses, because there is no way to pass this on to the client”, says businesswoman Juliana Moretti.

In Bauru, the water rotation has lasted six months and should not end this year. The Batalha River, which supplies 40% of the city, is getting lower every day. Water trucks are helping with the supply, but the water in the gallon is not enough. In the houses, sinks crammed with crockery and in the faucets not a drop.

“You have to do everything quickly, shower quickly, everything quickly, and stop cooking, eating out of a lunch box, avoid cooking at home,” says pensioner Sônia Cortez.