Sledgehammer beats Johnny Walker in a disappointing fight, wins again and appeals to Dana White

The main event of the UFC this Saturday did not fulfill the expectation created in it. Thiago Marreta and Johnny Walker had a five-round, low-action duel in the Octagon, and Marreta got the better of it in the end by unanimous decision of the judges.



*Content sponsored by Sportingbet

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Despite the high expectations for a knockout, since they were two fighters with heavy hands and famous for submissions, the fight was monotonous and disappointing.

Walker, always excited and looking for the show in his fights, did little in the octagon and spent the five rounds dodging.

Marreta, on the other hand, was more objective and landed a left punch to Walker’s chin in the fifth round, who didn’t even swing.

With the result, Marreta wins again after three straight defeats. Walker has lost for the third time in his last four fights.

In the interview in the Octagon, Marreta made an appeal to Dana White, asking for a contract renewal, as this was his last fight with the current bond.

“People know what I went through, I struggled every day to be here, but I didn’t stop. I wanted to say, ‘Guys, God is good all the time, even if you’re having a hard time, don’t give up,'” said Sledgehammer.

“Hey, Dana. Let’s renew my contract, it’s my last fight, and give me a little more money.”

See below the results of this Saturday’s UFC:

main card

Kevin Holland vs Kyle Daukaus declared No Contest (no result)

Niko Price defeated Alex Cowboy by unanimous decision

Krzysztof Jotko defeated Misha Cirkunov via split decision

Alexander Hernandez beat Mike Breeden by knockout with 1m20s of R1

preliminary card

Jared Gordon beat Joe Solecki via split decision

Casey O’Neill beat Antonina Shevchenko by TKO at 4m47s of R2

Karol Rosa defeated Bethe Correia by unanimous decision

Jamie Mullarkey beat Devonte Smith by TKO at 2:51 in R2

Douglas D’Silva beat Gaetano Pirrello by knockout at 2:04 of R1

Stephanie Egger beat Shanna Young by TKO at 2:22 in R2

Alejandro Perez beat Johnny Eduardo by submission at 4m13s on R2