Snubbed by Serie A clubs, Globo sees a crisis in competition, makes a comeback and announces

THE turner released a note on the end of agreements with seven teams from the Brazilian Championship Series as of 2022 and, when asked about the matter, the Globe he spoke unofficially about the permanence of his negotiation method, such as conditions and values.

Fernando Manuel Pinto, Grupo Globo’s sports law firm, stated that the company will not change the pattern of its business in favor of teams without a pay-TV contract.

“We have today, in the Series A, an established model. We have not distanced ourselves from this pattern in all acquisitions over the years for consistency, respect for clubs that are already signatories and the belief that an issue like this is not managed, of building a collective model via individualized successes over time, without establishing a pattern”, explained to the Sports Machine.

Palmeiras, Santos, Fortaleza, Ceará, Bahia, Athletico-PR and Juventude, if they continue in Serie A, will represent 35% of the games in the Brazilian Championship next year.

Values

Last year, teams with a contract with Globo on pay TV received around R$ 317 million. Each club received R$10.5 million.

In 2022, with the 20 clubs with a contract signed with SporTV, the value will be R$ 12 million for each, totaling R$ 600 million, already adjusted for inflation. And more: another R$360 million will be divided by performance and TV appearance.

The end

Turner reported that “will not exercise the right to broadcast the Brazilian Series A Championship, under the brand name TNT Sports from 2022”, but ensured that the decision “will not affect the current edition of the tournament”.

The Communication Group stressed that the action was only possible “because the offer of fragmented transmission of the Brazilian Football Championship does not allow the company to provide a full experience to its subscribers”.

“WarnerMedia Latin America reinforces its commitment to local content and continues to believe in sport as an exceptional platform to generate emotional connections with the audience”, related.

“In this sense, it will continue working to acquire broadcasting rights that meet our strategy of prioritizing investments in more complete content and providing the best user experience, under the TNT Sports slogan, Passion without Limits”, commented.