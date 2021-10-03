Sonia Abrão talks about Andressa Urach’s current situation: ”Emotional imbalance phase”

In addition to Urach, Sonia Abrão spoke about Raíssa Barbosa and Lucas Penteado’s latest attitude towards his fiancee

Sonia Abram (58) once again it was talked about on social media with its staff ‘I guess …’ on your official Instagram account.

This time, the show’s host the afternoon is yours, broadcast on RedeTV, talked about Andressa Urach (33) Lucas Hairstyle (24) and Raisa Barbosa (30). Without mincing words, Sonia gave her opinion on the trio and the latest events.

At the beginning of the text, the presenter talked about the ex-BBB and the outbreak with the bride, broadcast in a live on social networks: “…that the outbreak of LUCAS PENTEADO when imagining that his fiancee had betrayed him with a hotel security – which did NOT happen – is a clear sign that he needs good therapy. And also a good lawyer, because the security will sue him and the bride wants public retraction, since both were exposed by him in a live!”, started.

Sonia also took the opportunity to advise Lucas: “Take care, Lucas! Make an appointment with doctors and a psychologist or psychiatrist, take care of your physical and mental health! Make another live to portray yourself! You’re too young and talented to throw it all away like that!!!”

Then, the artist gave an opinion on the situation of Andressa Urach and the decision to return to performing in nightclubs: “…that ANDRESSA URACH is in a phase of emotional imbalance, to the point of returning to work, PREGNANT, in a prostitution club, doing erotic shows like Imola, her war name in her days as a call girl. Nothing justifies putting her life into life. of the baby at risk! Even more in this pandemic! There are other ways to support yourself! What mother is this???”

In the end, Sonia talked about Raíssa Barbosa’s engagement, which, according to her, was fake: “…that RAÍSSA BARBOSA needs to understand something: fame based on a frame doesn’t work! This engagement in Dubai, with Vítor Ferraz, didn’t convince anyone! And the house fell with the revelation of porn actor, Arthur Mondelo, that everything it was fake! After all, he was the first to receive the proposal to stage the marriage proposal, but he wasn’t up to deceiving the audience! Clap for him! And loud boo for her!”

After the end of the text, the presenter made an update: “UPDATING: ANDRESSA URACH and THIAGO LOPES RECONCILIED! She announced that her husband will take care of her and the baby she expects! I think without couple therapy, that’s no guarantee of anything! In fact, I’m rooting for the baby, why will you? left for him, if the parents don’t come to their senses!!!”

