Sony adds Trial mode for PlayStation 5 games • Eurogamer.pt

Sony has added a new feature for PlayStation 5 games, where we can try them out for free for a limited period of time.

This feature was discovered by our colleagues at Eurogamer.net, who say it is now available and only for the UK PlayStation Store. Note that the games available with this function are only two, Death Stranding Director’s Cut and Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

To access the Trail versions of the two titles, just go to the UK PlayStation Store and look for the respective game, then download the Trial version.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut offers six hours of trial time, while Sackboy: A Big Adventure. it’s only five hours.

Pay attention to the fact that time starts counting right after we select the download, either on the console or through a browser, which we find strange. Anyone with a slow Internet will take some time to download games, thus wasting precious time that could be used to play games.

This trial is available until the 28th of October and we can only select one Trial per account. So, if we intend to play for a longer time, we will have to create a new account with the same region.

Any extras you buy in this trial period can only be played in paid game. Progression data and trophies will be carried over to the purchased version later if they do so.

This is a good initiative on the part of Sony, but they could include more games and review the timer, which should only count whenever you enter the game.

What do you think of this new feature brought by Sony to PlayStation 5? Would you like to see it on the Portuguese PlayStation Store?