SP has 3.9 million arrears with the 2nd dose of the Covid-19 vaccine; ‘V’ day hit only 8% of target | São Paulo

The state of São Paulo has this Sunday (3) 3.9 million people with the second delayed dose of the vaccine against Covid-19. The “V Day” organized by the state government on Saturday (2) immunized 8% of São Paulo with an incomplete vaccination schedule.

On Saturday, São Paulo had 4.3 million people with a delayed second dose. The government promoted a joint effort to try to shorten the queue, but only 343,000 people showed up.

The State Department of Health said in a statement that most people who have the vaccine overdue, about 2 million, have taken the Pfizer vaccine.

Nurse administers Covid-19 vaccine dose in the state of São Paulo — Photo: Secom/GESP

The folder believes that the delay is due to a confusion about the deadline to take the second dose – until recently, the period between one dose and another was three months, but there was a reduction of this period to two months.

On Saturday, the state hit the milestone of 150,000 lives lost to Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.

If it were a country, the state of São Paulo would be the eighth with more victims, more than the total number of deaths in more populous countries, such as Indonesia, England and Italy.