SP has 3.9 million arrears with the 2nd dose of the Covid-19 vaccine; ‘V’ day hit only 8% of target | São Paulo

The state of São Paulo has this Sunday (3) 3.9 million people with the second delayed dose of the vaccine against Covid-19. The “V Day” organized by the state government on Saturday (2) immunized 8% of São Paulo with an incomplete vaccination schedule.
On Saturday, São Paulo had 4.3 million people with a delayed second dose. The government promoted a joint effort to try to shorten the queue, but only 343,000 people showed up.
The State Department of Health said in a statement that most people who have the vaccine overdue, about 2 million, have taken the Pfizer vaccine.
Nurse applies dose of vaccine against Covid-19 in the state of São Paulo — Photo: Secom/GESP
The folder believes that the delay is due to a confusion about the deadline to take the second dose – until recently, the period between one dose and another was three months, but there was a reduction of this period to two months.
On Saturday, the state hit the milestone of 150,000 lives lost to Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.
If it were a country, the state of São Paulo would be the eighth with more victims, more than the total number of deaths in more populous countries, such as Indonesia, England and Italy.
In the capital, to try to speed up vaccination, seven vaccination posts are open this Sunday, as well as pharmacies on Avenida Paulista and five parks.