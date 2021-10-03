Spider-Man 3: Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland appear together in fan-made trailer – Movie News

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are speculated to return in the movie Spider-Man: No Return Home.

Spider-Man: No Return Home is one of the most anticipated films of 2021, mainly due to speculation that actors Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will return to play Spider-Man in Tom Holland’s third film as the character in the Marvel Cinema Universe . The anticipation is so high for the production that one fan has made a trailer that shows the trio of Spider-Man interpreters teaming up against the group of villains from the Sinister Sextet – who may appear in Spider-Man 3 led by Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) and Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina).

Spider-Man 3: Fan replaces Tom Holland with Tobey Maguire in the trailer for the video movie that went viral

The official trailer for Spider-Man: No Return Home further fueled the main rumors surrounding the film, as it confirmed that the film will explore Marvel’s multiverse and featured the return of Doctor Octopus – Tobey’s Spider-Man 2 main antagonist Maguire – besides suggesting the return of other villains, such as Duende Verde and Electro (Jamie Foxx). Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire didn’t appear in the first trailer, but speculation hasn’t stopped. A YouTube user-made trailer called stryder HD is another proof of this, as it includes montages of the three versions of Spider-Man fighting side by side, as well as villains Green Goblin, Electro, Michael Keaton’s Vulture and other villains teaming up to face the Peter Parker squad. Check out this version:

In the story of Spider-Man: No Return Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will have to deal with the consequences of his identity as an arachnid being revealed by the Daily Bugle report. Unable to separate his normal life from the adventures of being a superhero, Parker asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make everyone forget his true identity. However, the spell doesn’t go as planned and the situation becomes even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Return Home opens in theaters on December 16th.

