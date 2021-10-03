Sport squad: team faces Grêmio without last reinforcements hired and after André leaves | sport

Coach Gustavo Florentín is still looking for his first victory for Sport and visits Grêmio, at 8:30 pm this Sunday, with new changes in the lineup. The team has the return of defender Rafael Thyere – after serving suspension – but accumulates five absences compared to the last round. Besides, he doesn’t have the last three hired reinforcements.

CLICK HERE to check out more Sport news

Controversies, drop in income and dissatisfaction: understand the departures of André and Thiago Neves

1 of 2 Hayner and André at Sport training — Photo: Anderson Stevens/Sport Hayner and André at Sport training — Photo: Anderson Stevens/Sport

“Difficult to explain the inexplicable”: Sport’s deputy talks about errors and will consult the STJD after irregularity

Defender Pedro Henrique, right-back Hayner and defensive midfielder Zé Welison are suspended for the third yellow card. The first would be likely embezzlement anyway, due to the alleged irregularity of having played for seven games for Internacional – yet to be confirmed by Sport with the STJD.

Sport’s vice president gives details about the club’s crisis

Center forward André, in turn, asked to leave the club and is on his way to terminate his contract at Ilha do Retiro. With that, it will not take the field.

In the offensive sector, forward Paulinho Moccelin should also not be in the match. But why argued with the coach this week.

Paulinho Moccelin discusses with coach Gustavo Florentín and must embezzle Sport against Grêmio

The details of André’s break with Sport

From strategy to consequences: understand Sport’s situation in the Pedro Henrique case

The weight of the error: Sport has a loss of R$ 600,000 with non-registered athletes and the account will increase

Alternatives on the bench, defensive midfielder Ronaldo and left-back Luciano Juba are out of action in this round due to injury. Also in the medical department are striker Neilton and midfielder João Igor.

Probable lineup: Mailson; Ewerthon, Thyere, Sabino and Sander; Marcao, Hernanes and Everton Felipe; Gustavo (Tréllez), Everaldo and Mikael.