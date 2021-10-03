Sthe’s boyfriend speaks out after babe shares bed with Dynho

Dynho Alves, Sthe Matos and Mileide Mihaile caused on social networks when they shared one of the beds in the room of “A Fazenda 13” in the early morning of Saturday, October 2, due to the surprise arrival of Lary Bottino in the confinement. The movement of the eiderdown made a lot of noise and ended up generating buzz on the web.

After taking a shower to sleep, Dynho lay down beside the peoes, but was left facing the end of the bed. Sthe Matos was startled by the pawn’s feet moving close to his face and joked: “Dynho, if you hit my face, fuck you*. I’ll beat you up”. “It’s the knee in my back, huh!” Dynho replied, making it clear that the person was also causing him discomfort.

Then Sthe noticed again that the dancer kept moving his feet close to her face and drew attention. “Look at the clowning, Dynho. The guy is dancing in bed, old man. MC Bill burst out laughing at the situation. “Dynho wakes up giving the split, forget it”, he laughed.

Lying between Mileide Mihaile and Dynho Alves, Sthe Matos didn’t hide that she was being squeezed by the pawn. The dancer then turned to the same side as the people on the bed to sleep and took his foot away from Sthe Matos’s face. “I think lying like this is better. That ass is giant”, celebrated the digital influencer.

Then, the name of Dynho Alves and Sthe Matos became one of the main topics on social media because the dancer turned over in bed, coming face to face with the influencer. Some fans of “A Fazenda 2021” speculated possible involvement among pedestrians amidst the movement.

Faced with so much buzz on the web, from people who thought that there was betrayal of the companions of the famous out here, Sthe’s boyfriend decided to speak up.

“Who said it would be easy ? Who said it wouldn’t cause discomfort? Yeah… I already knew that any new challenge, we would have to try harder to make things continue to work out. No harm will ever stand out from what has the hands of God, that’s what I believe. As long as there is Faith and I believe that what God has united has a purpose greater and stronger than any adversity, I will not loosen your hands and I will not measure efforts to protect what was built brick by brick that was our family”, he vented.

MIRELLA SAYS THAT HE WOULD NOT FORGIVE A TREASON

Last week, in an exclusive interview for RedeTV!’s “TV Fama”, MC Mirella evaluated the performance of her husband Dynho Alves in “A Fazenda 13”, by Record TV.

“He’s being himself and he’s rocking. People needed to meet him. He’s still going to surprise a lot!”, he said.

The funkeira, who participated in the rural reality show last year and recently had a crisis of jealousy when she saw images of her husband in confinement playing with the girl Mileide Mihaile, revealed that she already knows what to do if Dynho Alves disrespects the couple’s relationship.

“If he kisses someone, he’s going to have a pain in the ass later. I’ve already made it clear, he knows I’m jealous. Just by hugging, I was already dying of jealousy, imagine other things”, he declared.

Also in the interview, MC Mirella analyzed the behavior of those who decide to leave a reality show: “I think it’s very clueless. He entered because he wanted to, there will be a time when he won’t take it anymore. You need to have the strength to continue, it’s a unique opportunity.”

MAIN NEWS:

Farm: Mc Gui and Rico Melquiades wash dirty clothes

Committed! Luan Santana reveals dating and displays ring

Rico argues once again in A Fazenda: ‘Everything is disrespectful’

Lucas Penteado’s bride answers haters: ‘What’s your problem?’