STJD accepts complaint and Flamengo may be punished after a player breaks quarantine | Flamengo



Rodolfo Landim, president of Flamengo – Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo

Published 10/02/2021 12:55 PM

Rio – This Friday, the STJD (Superior Court of Sports Justice) accepted the prosecution’s complaint against Andreas Pereira and Flamengo for non-compliance with the player’s quarantine, who entered the field on August 28, against Santos. Thus, they were summoned for an instruction and judgment session that will be held next Friday, at 10:30 am, in the Plenary of the STJD.

Thus, Andreas was denounced in Article 258 of the CBJD (Brazilian Code of Sports Justice), which concerns “taking on any conduct contrary to sporting discipline or ethics not typified by the other rules of this Code”.

Other than that, this article provides for the suspension of one to six matches as a penalty. However, the agency may opt for the warning “if the infraction is of minor gravity”.

Flamengo, on the other hand, was denounced in Article 191 of the CBJD (Brazilian Code of Sports Justice) and can pay a fine of up to R$ 100,000. Likewise, the penalty can be substituted “from a fine to a warning if the infraction is of minor gravity”.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

On September 11, Anvisa issued an official note asking Andreas Pereira, from Flamengo, to be punished. The agency revealed that it was aware of the midfielder’s squad in the match against Santos, in Vila Belmiro, which took place on August 28th.

However, Andreas arrived in Brazil on the 20th and, therefore, he should have fulfilled a period of 14 days of quarantine, according to Brazilian sanitary regulations. Below, see Anvisa’s note:

“In the case of the player Andreas Pereira, from Flamengo, Anvisa was informed by the press that the athlete was selected and played in Santos, on 28/08.

In this case, the player entered Brazil on 08/20 and also filled out the TCSV, with the commitment to comply with the sanitary measures provided for in Ordinance 655/21, including the mandatory 14-day quarantine, having passed through the United Kingdom in the last 14 days before entering Brazil.

In view of the facts, Anvisa notified the local CIEVS to adopt the appropriate sanitary measures, in order to punish the player and others involved in the organization of the match, without prejudice to the assessment of the civil, administrative and criminal liability of those involved.”

It is worth highlighting what Ordinance No. 655/21, cited above, says. As Andreas Pereira is of Brazilian nationality, he is a Brazilian “who entered Brazil regularly and who had to comply with sanitary measures at the destination”.