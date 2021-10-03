Streamers open the camera to work and study on Twitch broadcasts – 02/10/2021

Remote work may not be easy or enjoyable for everyone. Having to devote oneself to professional tasks or studying during social distancing has been lonely and, in some cases, not very productive. A lot of people complain. Eric Han complains less.

From Monday to Thursday, around 2 pm, the 30-year-old artist, comic artist and animator from Curitiba opens his camera to work. Known as Monge Han on Twitch, whose channel has more than 10,000 subscribers, he broadcasts live where he dedicates himself to creating visual arts for his social networks or to play freelances. Some days he shares the screen so that his audience can follow the progress of the work, but on others, all the community sees is his face with a concentrated expression.

Doctoral student in literary studies at UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais), Clara Matheus, 29, committed to working on her thesis from Monday to Friday, from 2 pm to 4 pm — live, on her Twitch channel, where she has 4, 7 thousand subscribers. She shared the office only with her boyfriend, but since February, she also has her community as a partner.

Amanda Flor, 22, is a design student and freelancer in Florianópolis (SC), but is also a streamer, known as “Starry Peach”. With more than 29 thousand subscribers on Twitch, he finished his TCC (course completion work) on typography being observed and watched by the audience. He currently streams while reading books and finishing jobs for his contractors.

What the three streamers (content creators who are dedicated to live broadcasts) have been doing is trending on platforms like Twitch and TikTok. It’s the productivity and focus lives, whose interest has been growing since the beginning of 2021. Instead of playing online games or talking about random subjects, the creators open their cameras to study under the watchful eyes of the audience. There is no interaction. They are all together online, focused on their

chores.

Tomato of productivity

The dynamics of a productivity live is similar to a workday. At the appointed time, people start to join the chat, say “good afternoon” and, in some cases, list the tasks of the day. It could be finishing a record, writing an article, or finishing an assignment that needs to be turned in as soon as possible. When the streamer enters the live, he speaks pleasantries and encourages the community to interact. But after a certain moment, he puts a timer to run on the screen.

Most of the focus streamers are adepts of the Pomodoro technique, created in 1988 by the Italian Francisco Cirillo. In the book “The Pomodoro Technique”, the author teaches the method of time management that people with a tendency to procrastination can apply to various activities that require focus. In it, you use a stopwatch to divide your productivity time into “sprints”, which can be 25 or 30 minutes. During this period, the breeder focuses on his activities and motivates the community to do the same. The chat is open, but there are administrators to minimize interactions.

After sprints, rest times, in turn, can be from 5 to 8 minutes. During these breaks, streamers talk to their followers. Monk Han, for example, does the gossip moment. The audience fills out a form with a story they would like to share with the community and the creator reads it during their rest.

“This idea came from the nostalgia that we had to turn the chair to the side and exchange an idea with our colleague in the stall”, says the creator, in a telephone interview. Clara Matheus has already given professional tips and talks about her study methods, explaining the techniques she uses to make records, for example. Not to mention the stationery material indications. “I have an erasable highlighter pen that is a hit of orders. Whenever I show it, everyone wants to know what brand it is,” he says, laughing. When the timer goes off, however, the chat is over and it’s time to get back to business.

The fact that they prove in front of the cameras their skill in controlling time is an attraction of the audience, since there are many people who feel that they have not produced as much. The feeling is not restricted to the audience. Low productivity was one of the incentives for the streamers themselves to start making this type of live. Monk Han felt that, after a time in confinement, he was no longer yielding as before. “I was getting overwhelmed, because I wanted to do lives at night but I wasn’t handling the work during the day. So I brought the two together in February of this year,” he says. It was his way of balancing life outside the streaming platform with his work with the community.

Nowadays, he has maintained good productivity and focus lives have become the main content of his channel. “I don’t know if I would be producing so well if it weren’t for them.”

Diagnosed with dyslexia, Amanda Flor found it difficult to concentrate. I wanted to create this commitment to the community, because I have to work, it’s a way for me to ask myself to produce. Just as she motivates the audience, the audience also encourages her not to interrupt her production flow.

Clara Matheus, on the other hand, has a long deadline to deliver her doctoral thesis, scheduled only for May 2023. “But I don’t want to leave it until the last minute, that’s why I decided to create the work goals. As I already had to do the thesis, I decided to win a little money with it,” he says.

The double monetization of working time is also an incentive. None of them have Twitch as their main source of income, but earnings on the platform are a complement to paying the bills at the end of the month. While working or talking to the public, the community can send bites, sort of little gifts. For every 100 of them, the creator earns $1. If a person subscribes to the channel for a fee, the streamer gets $7.90. “Nowadays, it’s not much, but it’s something. In the past, you used to earn a lot more”, says Clara, who joined, in August, the Blackout of Streamers, a movement that the creators made to protest against the reduction in remuneration transferred by Twitch .

Coworkers

Psychologist Yuri Busin, who specializes in behavioral neuroscience, says there’s a difference between feeling lonely and lonely. “The second feeling is something that exists even when you’re in a crowded football stadium. The first is something of a lack of socialization,” says the expert. Remote work can reinforce the feeling of being alone. “And we are social animals. The lack of talking to someone, the company, was what hurt us most during the social isolation.”

Considering that the Pomodoro technique does not require a person to manage their time, the role of streamers goes beyond the stopwatch and is also a kind of emotional comfort for those who have to produce alone, at home. “It’s a company to work and study”, says Amanda. Streamer believes the confinement was crucial to the emergence and growth of interest in productivity lives. “While the world seems to be ending out there, it helps a lot to have someone so you don’t feel lonely, who you can talk to and forget about that idea for a while.”

“It’s hard to live in the country. It’s hard to concentrate, especially when you’re alone,” adds Eric Han. Streamers would be, thus, like colleagues in the cubicle or library of those who are not inside an office. “Live fills that void.”

Of course, there are those who find this type of content strange. When Amanda Flor opened her first productivity live, a lot of people fell there without understanding anything. “I had to keep explaining in the chat,” says the streamer. Clara Matheus is not even able to explain very well what she has been doing in her transmissions to her doctoral colleagues, despite none of them judging by that. “I have to confess that I think it’s weird myself,” says the doctoral student. “A part of me wants to understand why this was happening. Who are these people? I know I like it, that it makes me feel good to do lives, but why? I was also very strange.”

For Busin, with the partial return of workers to offices, the practice should not lose strength. “People have been using this content very well, but of course it’s a tool but not a substitute for socialization.”