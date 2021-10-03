Suárez explains celebration and avoids direct message to Koeman: “But if you want to take it to you…” | spanish football

Striker Luis Suarez was the great character gives Atletico Madrid’s victory over Barcelona , this Saturday, for the Spanish Championship. In celebration of the second goal, he gestured to be on the phone, standing up the suspicion that it was a message for former coach Ronald Koeman, who dumped him last year with a call.

Asked directly about the matter, the Uruguayan said that it was not a message to the Barça coach, but left this possibility in the air, with a dubious phrase and a smile on his face.

— (The call was) to people who know I have the same phone number and still use the same phone number. It wasn’t for anyone, but if he wants to take it for himself… I agreed with my children that I would make this gesture,” said Suarez, in an interview with Movistar.

The Uruguayan forward gave the pass to the first goal, by Lemar, and scored the second, receiving assistance from the same teammate of Atleti. He avoided being too effusive in the celebration, out of respect for his former teammates and Barcelona fans.